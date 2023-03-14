Reform: We won’t slow pace of city sanitation exercise – FCTA

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has rolled out its bulldozers, vowing that no amount of blackmail will deter it from the task of cleaning the city and ensuring safety and security for all. After weeks of temporary suspension of operations, the joint task force on Monday commenced the city sanitation exercise, removing illegal market, abattoir and squatters shelters behind Area 1 Garki Federal Secretariat. The removal yesterday was said to have been necessitated by wave of insecurity threatening the peaceful existence of the Secretariat’s occupants and other people within the environs. Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Development Authority ( FCDA) Engr. Shehu Ahmed, who is also the Chairman of the Ministerial Joint Task Force, said the operation was to ensure security around the old Secretariat, which still houses critical Federal Ministries and Agencies. Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah said the operation was long overdue, notices having been dispatched to the affected victims.

Like this: Like Loading...