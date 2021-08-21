Reformed Niger Delta Avengers commends Buhari

Leader of Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA), Major-General John Mark Ezonebi, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for signing the Petroleum Industry Act (ACT), saying that he has demonstrated passion and love, heeding the cries of the Niger Delta over the sufferings and degradation that they have endured over the years as a result of exploitations. “We want to commend him for the giant step he took. What we couldn’t achieve even when we have our own son from the region, Goodluck Jonathan, when he was at the helm of affairs as an Ijaw man, a Niger Deltan, from one of the oil producing communities.

‘‘He was a president for six years and the same national assembly was controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Minister of Petroleum that time, Allison Madueke, was from Bayelsa State, for over the six years, they were not able to achieve this feat. Now Buhari came into power, foresaw the sufferings of the people. He pursued this bill vigorously with the help of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, and made it as quickly as possible to make sure that PIB was passed into law. “If we want to do our calculation, by 3%, it is about $500 million for the oil producing communities. This is oil community’s development trust fund.

It will be managed by HOSTCOM in collaboration with the multinational oil companies and the government of the day. They said the journey of a thousand mile starts in a day. If PDP could not achieve it when we had our own brother as president, I believe we should not be contending on the issue of the figure. The retired army general his group is appreciative of the effort put in by both President Buhari and Sylva to see to the fruition of the bill. “We have to appreciate the magnanimity of Mr. President for the love and passion he has for the people of the Niger Delta region to write the story that PDP could not write. For us at RNDA, we appreciate Mr. President and the minister of state for petroleum and the leadership of the national assembly. During the time of President Jonathan, if it was 10% they were agitating for that time, they would have been able to achieve it.

When President Jonathan was on seat, why was there not PANDEF? Why didn’t they put pressure on President Jonathan then to make sure that this PIB was passed into law? Now they are crying more than the bereaved. “Whatever group that is issuing any threat should withdraw their threats and be held responsible. Whatever will be the situation at the creek over this PIB law, we are going to join forces with the government of the day to fish them out. “We are calling on Mr. President to hold all those issuing threats responsible because those are the co-sponsors of whatever that is happening.’’

