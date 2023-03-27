Reforming Superior Courts’ Bench

Stakeholders in the judiciary have renewed their call for the appointment of lawyers into the Bench of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court. The renewed call was sequel to persistent refusal of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to approve appointment of lawyers who showed interest and were consequently nominated for the job by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). TUNDE OYESINA reports

Stakeholders in the judiciary have once again made a strong case for the appointment of lawyers into the Bench of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal. They premised their call on the refusal of appointing authority in the judiciary to appoint lawyers into the superior courts, even after applications were called for. Appointing lawyers from the Bar directly to the Supreme Court Bench is a rare occurrence in Nigeria, even though it is supported by the Constitution. What has become the norm, however, is preserving Supreme Court appointments for only judges of the Court of Appeal.

Several attempts made in the past to enroll lawyers into the Bench of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court have hit the rock. New Telegraph Law recalled that in 2021, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) called on eligible members to apply for the six openings on the Supreme Court Bench as announced by the then Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad.

This was the second time within four years that such request will be made on the NBA. Justice Muhammad had in line with relevant rules, sent letters calling for nominations to fill the six slots to the NBA and other relevant judicial officers, heads of courts, among others. The CJN’s letter indicated that the six available slots are to be filled by nominees from five of Nigeria’s six geo-political zones. Earlier In 2017, some accomplished lawyers in the country were also nominated by the NBA for appointment to the Supreme Court Bench.

The nominations never sailed through. The then CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, had in a similar fashion like his successor, Justice Muhammad, wrote to the NBA, requesting that it nominated eligible members of the Bar for consideration into the apex court’s Bench. In response, the then NBA President, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN) forwarded names of nine eligible candidates to the then Acting CJN and Chairman of the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC), Justice Onnoghen, for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court.

The nominated lawyers were; former President of the NBA, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), Anthony Ikemefuna Idigbe (SAN), Yunus Ustas Usman (SAN), Babatunde Fagbohun (SAN), Miannaya Aja Essien (SAN), Awa Uma Kalu (SAN), Professor Awalu Hamish Yadudu, Tajudeen Oladoja and Ayuba Giwa. According to the NBA, the shortlisting followed a rigorous selection process done by a committee chaired by Mahmoud (SAN), with eight other eminent lawyers as members. However, the nominees comprising advocates and academics in the legal profession, never got to the Supreme Court, an issue Agbakoba later resurrected at a Justice Summit of the NBA in Abuja. Recently, on October 1, 2022, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), also asked lawyers who are interested in going to the Bench to fill up the vacant positions of the additional 16 Justices of the Court of Appeal to tender their applications. Maikyau’s call on members of the Bar followed the request by the President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem, who had written the NBA President on September 28, on the need to fill the vacant seats at the Court of Appeal. On receiving the letter on September 30, Maikyau swung into action and immediately sent out a notice to his colleagues informing them of the 16 vacant seats at the Appeal Court and also encouraging lawyers who have an interest in going to the Bench to apply. According to a notice by the NBA’s National Publicity Secretary, Lawal Akorede, the slots are available for North-East, South-South, South-East, North- Central and North-West geopolitical zones. Qualified members of the NBA were urged to submit their applications on or before October 5, 2022. In the same vein, the immediate past President of the NBA, Olumide Akpata, also made a similar call on senior lawyers to apply to the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal, but the National Judicial Council refused to approve the appointment of the senior lawyers.

Constitutional requirement for Supreme Court’s Bench

To be eligible for appointment to the Bench of the Supreme Court, an applicant must be a legal practitioner of not less than 15 years. The same applies to whoever is to be appointed as the Chief Justice of Nigeria. Section 231 subsection (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended distinctly states: “A person shall not be qualified to hold the office of Chief Justice of Nigeria or of a Justice of the Supreme Court, unless he is qualified to practice as a legal practitioner in Nigeria and has been so qualified for a period of not less than fifteen years”. The foregoing provision created the window for any legal practitioner who has plied the trade for not less than 15 years to be appointed as a Justice of the Supreme Court. On the strength of the foregoing constitutional provisions, two jurists — Teslim Elias and Augustine Nnamani — were appointed from the Bar to the Supreme Court Bench. Elias who was the Attorney-General of the Federation was appointed the CJN.

Judges opposition to lawyers’ appointment

The question on the lips of many in view of the new call on lawyers to apply to be appointed to the Supreme Court’s Bench is whether Nigerian judges are ready to back down on their opposition to it. Without judges developing a new outlook on the matter, the new call on lawyers to apply to join the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal Bench is dead on arrival.

This is given the fact that the National Judicial Council (NJC) which plays the most crucial roles in judicial appointment process is dominated by serving and retired judges. And even within the NJC, lawyers who are members have limited roles in the appointment process. A Supreme Court Justice, John Okoro, had once noted at a Justice Conference in Abuja that the appointment of judicial officers used to be a “secretive” exercise owing to the judiciary’s conservative nature. “Outstanding lawyers used to be approached by judges for appointment to the Bench, with most of them turning down such offers.

“However, these days, the process of appointment of judges has become so competitive. If there are vacancies for appointment on the Bench, there are judges who are already in the system. So, how do you go outside fishing for people (lawyers) to come in”, the judge added. From the above statement, it can be deduced that opposition to the appointments of lawyers directly to the Supreme Court Bench has come mainly from among judges, who see it as a threat to their career progression. This school of thought however considers it as unfair that lawyers, who spurned joining the Bench from the lower rungs, would be rewarded with the highest Bench of the land to the detriment of judges of lower courts who made the early choices of pursuing their judicial career in the hope of climbing gradually to Supreme Court Bench someday.

It also maintains that such a development would rob experienced judges of the Court of Appeal the opportunity to be elevated to the apex court, adding, “accomplished lawyers,” mostly SANS “can’t have the best of two worlds – the Bar and the Bench”. Many have also argued that it would cause instability in the Supreme Court and cause unnecessary disaffection among the judges of the court and within the judiciary in general. But those who argued for appointment of Supreme Court judges directly from the Bar, including lawyers in the academics, said it will broaden the diversity of thoughts and experience much needed by the court.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, some senior lawyers were unanimous in calling for reforms in the justice sector, particularly in the appointment of judges. Speaking on the issue, a former NBA President, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), lamented how the exercise, which was aimed at transforming justice delivery at the apex court, was truncated.

“I was one of the lawyers who were nominated for appointment to the Supreme Court, but that exercise never sailed through”, Agbakoba said. Also speaking on behalf of the Body of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (BOSAN), Chief Onomigbo Okpoko (SAN), noted that the system is responsible for the level of mediocrity and incompetence in the judiciary. Okpoko said: “The Body of Senior Advocates takes the firm view that the selection and appointment of Justices for appointment to the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal on the basis of replacement is one that cannot result in theappointmentof thebestlawyersinto the appellate Courts in the country”.

He stressed that the agitation for the review of the appointment procedure will not go away any time soon. “Our submission to the appointing authorities is that the policy of replacement of the retiring Justices from their place of origin is not sound and should be discarded. “The National Judicial Council as the appointing authority should address this issue and appoint the best candidates in our country to man our courts.

After all, justice is blind and so does not look at or see the faces of litigants. “Justice knows no tribe and has no colour or religion. It has no specified location because it is everywhere. Let no one put on the Nigerian Judiciary the iron clad case of restricting the appointment of our Justices in the manner complained of”, he added. The silk also urged the NJC to expand the appointment to include the Bar and academia, as there are wellqualified persons in that area. Okpoko, while stressing that the constitutional way of becoming a Justice of the Court of Appeal or the Supreme Court is by way of appointment and not promotion, listed former Justices of the apex court who did exceptionally well but were not initially judges.

“I met Justice Ephraim Akpata as a Chief Magistrate in Warri and have the fortune of appearing for an accused person in the last case Justice Akpata conducted as a Magistrate. You and I know that Justice Akpata made it to the Appeal Court from which he honourably retired. The issue of correct appointment of Judges is crucial”, Okpoko stated further. In his submissions, Douglas Terkura Pepe (SAN), said: “I think it is discriminatory for the appointment of Justices to the Supreme Court to be restricted to Court of Appeal Justices.

The process must be opened up to include competent legal practitioners from the official and private Bar and academia”. The silk said limiting the search to only Court of Appeal Justices violates the Constitution, which has no such restriction. He added that competence, industry and character must be placed above the quota system. According to him, the quota system must only be applied after the competence of the nominee is ascertained, and not vice-versa. In his reaction to the development, a former Executive Chairman of Osun State Local Government Service Commission, Yomi Aliyu (SAN), said the Bar should demand its right.

He noted that in the 16th to 17th centuries, judges in Great Britain appointed their likes to their Bench to the extent that corruption became perpetuated until some Lord Chancellors were hanged for it. “Until the appointment of judges, including appellate ones is removed totally from serving judges, they will be appointing their likes to the bench. “An appellate justice that rose from magistracy to High Court will appoint somebody with a similar CV. So, also those appointed from the High Court to the Court of Appeal will certainly see it as a promotional appointment meant for their likes.

“If I were to be the President, I will not waste my time asking my colleagues to send their CVs until I have a concrete undertaking from the appointing authority of the slot reserved for the Bar. “The charade today is just to give an air of an all-embracing appointment procedure for something meant for their likes”, Alliyu said. A constitutional lawyer, Sebastine Hon (SAN) said appointment of lawyers into the superior courts’ bench will be a good development. Hon said: “The constitution has provided the minimum qualification for appointment into the Supreme Court Bench. Once anybody attains 15 years in active legal practice, together with other requirements, he qualifies.

“The appointments will definitely bring a fine blend between establish-ment justices and the private practitioners who are coming from outside. It will better the cause of justice in my own estimation”. On his part, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN) said appointing lawyers into superior courts’ bench will be a step in the right direction. According to him, the judiciary has not had it so in a long while after the exit of late Justice Teslim Elias and Augustine Nnamani who were appointed straight from the Bar.

“I believe that if their nomination is confirmed and they are appointed into the Supreme Court bench, they will do wonders like the Elias and Nnamani’s of this world. I welcome it wholeheartedly,” he declared. Another senior lawyer, Chief Solomon Iheke, also noted that for several years now, the appointment of Supreme Court Justices has been strictly from the Court of Appeal.

He pointed out that despite several attempts by the NJC to recruit from the Bar, the system is yet to allow appointment of legal practitioners directly from the Bar into the Supreme Court. Iheke said: “For instance, in 2017, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) forwarded names of nine SANs for possible appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court. However, the list never saw the light of the day, as all appointments have been coming from the Court of Appeal. “Unfortunately, the situation is not being helped by the shrinking number of Justices at the Supreme Court. Appointment should strictly be by appointment of merited judges, and not merely by promotion of unmerited judges rooted in bias. “The Constitution, however, makes it clear on the appointment of these Justices and same should be upheld in high esteem beyond the sentiments that run in the system.

Section 231 (3) of the 1999 Constitution provides thus: (3) “A person shall not be qualified to hold the office of Chief Justice of Nigeria or a Justice of the Supreme Court, unless he is qualified to practice as a legal practitioner in Nigeria and has been so qualified for a period of not less than 15 years”. According to him, the Constitution is the grundnorm, the supreme law of the land to which all other laws and legal norms (including constituted authorities) must conform. The Constitution, he said, is an instrument of government, embodying fundamental rules of any nation.

It establishes and regulates the structure of a country, regulates the powers and functions of the government as well as states the rights and duties of individuals in a given society. He said the Constitution regulates the relationship among the various arms of government and between government and the people. He added that it stipulates the procedure for administering the public affairs of a country and outlines modes of change of the government as well as procedure for constitutional amendment. “Where there is any inconsistency between the Constitution and such other law, that other law to the extent of its inconsistency shall be null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

See Section 1 (3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended in 2011),” he pointed out. The lawyer further argued that the provision of the Constitution on the method or procedure for the appointment of Justices of the Supreme Court is clear and unambiguous and should be given its ordinary meaning. In the case of A-G, ONDO STATE v. A-G, EKITI STATE (2001) 17 NWLR (Pt.743) 706 at 756, PARAS. D – E, Kutigi, J.S.C. (later C.J.N), he argued: “Any law, procedure, culture or legal tradition that restricts the appointment of Justices of the Supreme Court strictly to the Court of Appeal is inconsistent with the provision of the Constitution and same ought to be declared null and void and of no effect whatsoever.” The legal practitioner, therefore, suggested the opening up of the appointment and allowing legal practitioners with formidable legal practice and strong and proven knowledge of law to be appointed as Justices of the Supreme Court, allow fresh blood to be injected into the system. Another lawyer, Douglas Ogbankwa, Convener, Vanguard for the Independence of the Judiciary, said it is important to open up the space in the appointment of appellate courts to lawyers to have an eclectic mix of legal matrix that will dismantle some of the age-long technicalities and legal cobwebs that have stunted the legal system.

He said 70 per cent of Nigerian case laws dwell on needless technicalities that do not concern substantive issues that give investors and development partners the impression that we are an unserious country in doing substantial justice. He argued that opening up the judicial space in appellate courts, which are policy courts to practising lawyers will provide a new vista for transforming the legal system and advance trade and investment, foster development and advance the rule of law.

