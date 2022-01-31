Reforming the Bench

Why judges’ appointment process must be overhauled, by lawyers

TUNDE OYESINA writes that lawyers are in support of the call by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, for a more thorough, rigorous and unbiased process of appointing judicial officers

Some senior lawyers have thrown their weights behind call by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the effect that screening and interview for applicants to the Bench should be made more thorough and rigorous in view of the nature of their work.

New Telegraph Law recalls that judges and lawyers had at the 2021 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) made a similar call for a thorough, rigorous and unbiased process for appointment of judicial officers.

The Vice-President spoke in Abuja last week at the Justice Sector Reform Summit organized by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and other stakeholders.

The theme of the Summit is “Devising Practical Solutions Towards Improved Performance, Enhanced Accountability and Independence in the Justice Sector “.

Present at the Summit were Justices of the Supreme Court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, members of the National Judicial Council (NJC), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), among others.

In his speech at the summit, Osinbajo commended the organizers , saying, “I have had the privilege of participating in several summits, workshops and other conversations on reforming the justice sector in Nigeria.

But, I must say that this particular Justice Sector Summit is one that gives me the greatest sense that we are on the verge of a breakthrough. “There are a few reasons why this is so.

The first is the collaboration behind the summit: the Bar Association; the authentic voice of the legal profession, the National Judicial Council; the sole body responsible for judicial matters especially matters of appointment and discipline of judicial officers, and civil society partners alongside donors who have had several years of reform engagements with the administration of justice system in Nigeria.

“The second reason is, to borrow an aphorism adopted by the organizers of the Wole Olanipekun Justice Summit 2.0 the “Fierce Urgency of Now.” There is a growing sense that our system of justice may not long endure the serious issues that have over the years, continued to damage its credibility and fitness for purpose.

“Given the challenging economic times, there is the worry that the system may not be competitive enough to attract foreign or even local investments.

To quote President Muhammadu Buhari, “the extent to which we can attract business to our country depends in part upon investor perception of the quality of our justice delivery system. If we are seen as inefficient and ineffective, we would lose out to more efficient systems.”

“The third reason is the approach that this summit proposes to take, which is, not to waste precious time on an elaborate exegesis of the problems, we are already experts’ analysis, and that is very evident – we have been doing it for many years at many summits but to focus on the practical and doable solutions to the problems in the short and medium to long terms.

“Also critical is the focus on four or five clearly outlined areas: namely; the establishment of a solely merit-based judicial selection and promotion process; a new approach to Judicial budgeting and funding and the all-important question of judicial remuneration and welfare.

I think the very important point has been made already on questions of accountability – how is what is provided for being spent, so that we are able to have a proper conversation on what is required?

“I recall that in Lagos State when we were considering the question of judicial remuneration, I had several sit-downs with senior judges of the High Court of Lagos State at the time.

We looked at in detail, questions of how much do we need to provide in order to make a judge comfortable? What are the issues we need to consider?

We brought in human resource experts to look at it, but first, the judiciary had to open the books. We are confronted with the same issues today; we must know exactly what is required and know what is happening with what has been provided already.

“Devising workable solutions to the problem of delays in the justice delivery system and the implementation of a court monitoring scheme are the remaining areas of focus. “I will restrain myself from preempting the discussions that will take place in the several sessions today but permit me a word or two on some of the issues”.

Speaking further on the appointments of Judges, Vice President Osinbajo said: “On the question of appointments, I think it is fair to say that for practically any job at all, no matter how menial or exalted, it is the norm that the applicant will go through some process of evaluation and interview.

The rigour of such processes usually depends on the enormity of the responsibility the applicant is to bear, and ultimately, the outcome considered reasonable from such an exercise is that it is the best from amongst the applicants that will emerge successful.

“This is why it is quite frankly stunning that the process for evaluation and interview of judges, men and women statutorily empowered to literarily determine the lives and livelihoods of others is one of the least rigorous processes imaginable.

“In the United Kingdom from where we derive most of the structures of our judicature, applicants to judicial office in superior courts go through several screening processes, at some point, it was 17 stages, including written examinations, interviews and role-play exercises.

“They are subjected to rigorous background investigations covering professional credentials and abilities, public records, judicial pronouncements, and personal financial affairs; evaluation by the Bar Association on Integrity, professional competence and judicial temperament.

And in the US, Supreme Court appointments involve rigorous public screening by the Senate, which shift through the entire public, and sometimes private lives of candidates.

“That is the nature of the rigour that anyone who should hold the power of life and death, and power over other people’s livelihoods, should go through. It shouldn’t be a “take a bow” situation at all. It must be rigorous because the moment the person is appointed into a high office of that sort, they are unleashed as it were on the rest of us.

“The robustness and transparency of the processes in these jurisdictions provide comfort to the candidates of the fairness of the selection process and enables the public to have front-row seat in some of these processes”.

CJN’s call for Judges’ nomination Amidst concerns about the recruitment process of judicial officers, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has called for the nomination of judges for appointment to the Supreme Court.

In a letter addressed to all judicial officers in Nigeria, the CJN said it has become necessary to

fill the vacant position caused by death and retirement of Justices. The letter reads: “You may recall that Hon. Justice Olabode Rhodes- Vivour retired from judicial service on 23rd March, 2021 on attaining the age of 70 years, in compliance with the provision of Section 291 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). “Earlier on, Hon. Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta and Hon. Justice Samuel C. Oseji died on 7th March 2021 and 28th September 2021, respectively.

“Hon. Justice M.U. Peter Odili, Hon. Justice Ejembi Eko and Hon. Justice Abdu Aboki will also be retiring from judicial service in 2022 on attaining the age of 70 years, in compliance with the relevant provision of the Constitution. “It is, therefore, necessary to take steps to replace them on the Supreme Court Bench without delay.

“I shall be grateful, if you could nominate suitable candidates for consideration, bearing in mind that two of the slots are for south-east geo-political zone, one for southsouth geo-political zone, one for south-west geo-political zone, one for north-central geo-political zone and one for north-west geo-political zone of the country. A total of six (6) justices are to be appointed.

“In making your submissions in respect of eligible candidates, you are requested to forward 10 judgments delivered in contested cases two (2) years preceding the date of nomination in the case of judicial officers and 10 judgments obtained in contested cases 5 years preceding the date of nomination in the case of legal practitioners in private practice, certified by competent authorities.

“You are requested to comment on the character, attitude and suitability of the candidates nominated by you”. The CJN added that the nominations must be sent in not later than February 28, 2022.

Lawyers speak

Some senior lawyers are push- ing for a review of the process for appointment of Judges.

The lawyers while speaking on the issue at the weekend emphasized that Judges’ appointment must be based on competence and integrity. Speaking on the issue, a legal luminary, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) called for appointment of Senior Advocates of Nigeria as Judges .

He explained that it was important to review the process for appointment of judges, stressing that “in the past, appointments to the Bench were by invitation, only based on competence and integrity of the lawyers appearing before the courts.

He added: ”It has been acknowledged that the best judges are seasoned, tested and competent legal practitioners. It was then an abomination to invite applications for the post of a judge.

”In England, seasoned Queen’s Counsels, the equivalent of our Senior Advocates, are invited to the Bench.

Unlike what obtained in the 60’s and 70’s when we had few senior lawyers, Nigeria can now boast of hundreds of seasoned Senior Advocates today. ”I, therefore, suggest that we should borrow a leaf from England by inviting eminent SANs to the Bench at High Courts,

Court of Appeal and Supreme Court levels in order to improve the quality of Judges in our courts.

”After all, the late Hon. Justice Taslim Olawale Elias (SAN), the late Hon. Justice Augustine Nnamani (SAN) and until recently, Hon. Justice Safiya Babamasi Umar (SAN) were examples per excellence of what to expect when we appoint seasoned Senior Advocates to the Bench”.

Speaking in the same vein, Mr. Babatunde Ajibade (SAN) while moderating a technical session of the 2021 NBA Conference held in Port Harcourt, expressed dissatisfaction at the process of appointing judges in Nigeria. Ajibade who moderated the session on: “Justice Sector Reforms: Oversight Functions of the Bar and Bench”, disclosed that there should be no reason the process of being a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) should be more rigorous than the process of becoming a judge.

“The SAN will appear before the judges, and if the process of becoming a judge is lower and the judges are not potentially at par with the SANs, they have difficulty in controlling their courts.

“We can see that there is a problem in the appointment of judicial officers, and the NBA has taken steps to get the Nigeria Judicial Council to allow it get more involved in the appointment of Judges”, he said.

In his own submissions, Prof. Ernest Ojukwu (SAN), said: “The survival of our judiciary and governance rest on an immediate change to the process and kind of persons we appoint as Judges and Justices. “The CJN should be applauded for agreeing that the change must be now.

We await his and the NJC’s action. Action speaks louder than voice. Judges and justices must be appointed on merit and those whose character and dispositions seem challenged must never be appointed to that exalted position. “We have many ignorant, incompetent and corrupt lawyers and magistrates that have slipped into the judiciary as judicial officers. We should not allow even one such human being into judicial positions any more.

“The Chief Justice and NJC must support real openness and transparency in the appointment of judges and justices. The public should be given the opportunity to make comments on shortlisted candidates”. Also reacting , a former Assistant Publicity Secretary of NBA, Akorede Habeeb-Lawal, also aligned himself with the Vice- President call for a reform of the Bench.

He said: “I totally agree with the Vice- President. Judges are charged with arguably the most important job on earth. Therefore, any person that aspires or is being considered as a judge needs to be appointed only after a very competitive and transparent process. “The Bar, the Bench and the public are meant to be involved.

The people should know the kind of person they are getting as a judge, afterall a judge is a public servant and he will be paid with public funds. The appointment of judges cannot and should not be shrouded in secrecy as though it is an initiation of a masquerade.

“Also, a situation where persons are made judges for the singular reason that they are children of sitting or retired judges will only spell doom for our justice sector. Judgeship isn’t kingship and it shouldn’t be hereditary.

“The quality of judges we have directly impacts on our national life and an ignorant judge is a worse burden on our society than our corrupt politicians. It is therefore hightime lawyers with experience and integrity are considered for the appellate Bench”.

An anti-corruption crusader, Tosin Ojaomo, opined that “judges appointment in Nigeria should be subjected to a more rigorous process to ensure that the best emerges at all times and to avoid some of the allegations of favoritism that are sometimes levelled against the process.

“It is also important at this point to start considering the appointment of private lawyers to both the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

We have many private legal practitioners that are qualified for such. In many parts of the world, Appellate Court Judges are not just appointed from the Bench but also from lawyers in private practice.

“It has always been the practice that only judges from the High Court are elevated to Court of Appeal and Court of Appeal Judges elevated to the Supreme Court. Legal Practitioners who are qualified in private practice should be appointed to the Supreme Court”.

Another senior lawyer, Dr. Chukwuma Chinwo, advocated training of prospective judges before their appointment. Chinwo said that there was need to change the law curriculum of universities from the fourth year for students to know the career path they would want to follow. He further noted that the responsibility of being a judge is very high.

