Reforms: EFCC’s staff take fresh oath

Officialsof theEconomic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have been subjected to a fresh round of oath-taking, in continuation of ongoing reforms at the anti-graft agency. New Telegraph recalls that members of staff of the commission had taken a similar oath during the tenure of suspended acting chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu. Spokesperson for the commission, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday. “As part of ongoing reform efforts to improve efficient delivery of its mandate, officials of the EFCC today May 18, 2021 took fresh official oaths, pledging among others, to perform their duties diligently and honestly. “TheExecutiveChairman, AbdulrasheedBawaledother categories of staff to take the oath in compliance with the Official Secrets Act and the newly adopted Document Classification Policy of the commission,” Uwujarensaid.

