News

Reforms: EFCC’s staff take fresh oath

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Officialsof theEconomic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have been subjected to a fresh round of oath-taking, in continuation of ongoing reforms at the anti-graft agency. New Telegraph recalls that members of staff of the commission had taken a similar oath during the tenure of suspended acting chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu. Spokesperson for the commission, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday. “As part of ongoing reform efforts to improve efficient delivery of its mandate, officials of the EFCC today May 18, 2021 took fresh official oaths, pledging among others, to perform their duties diligently and honestly. “TheExecutiveChairman, AbdulrasheedBawaledother categories of staff to take the oath in compliance with the Official Secrets Act and the newly adopted Document Classification Policy of the commission,” Uwujarensaid.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN to pay beneficiaries of diaspora remittances N5 bonus per dollar

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that it will pay beneficiaries of diaspora remittances, who receive funds through licensed International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), N5 for every $1 received as remittances inflow.   CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who announced this in his address at the Fidelity Bank’s inaugural diaspora webinar series in […]
News

SERAP drags Nigeria to ECOWAS Court, wants Broadcasting Code declared illegal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and twenty-four concerned Nigerians have sued the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) at the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja over “the arbitrary use of the NBC Act and broadcasting code to target, harass, sanction, and fine independent television and radio stations […]
News Top Stories

Fashola: FG commits N6.26trn to 711 road projects

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

N3.39trn owed contractors, N3.53trn needed to complete jobs Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has said that the ministry is currently undertaking a total of 711 critical highway projects worth N6.26 trillion in all the six geo-political zones of the country Fashola also said that the amount owed to contractors who have completed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica