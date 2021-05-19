Reforms: EFCC’s staff take fresh oath

Officialsof theEconomic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have been subjected to a fresh round of oath-taking, in continuation of ongoing reforms at the anti-graft agency. New Telegraph recalls that members of staff of the commission had taken a similar oath during the tenure of suspended acting chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu. Spokesperson for the commission, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday. “As part of ongoing reform efforts to improve efficient delivery of its mandate, officials of the EFCC today May 18, 2021 took fresh official oaths, pledging among others, to perform their duties diligently and honestly. “TheExecutiveChairman, AbdulrasheedBawaledother categories of staff to take the oath in compliance with the Official Secrets Act and the newly adopted Document Classification Policy of the commission,” Uwujarensaid.
Related Articles
CBN to pay beneficiaries of diaspora remittances N5 bonus per dollar
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that it will pay beneficiaries of diaspora remittances, who receive funds through licensed International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), N5 for every $1 received as remittances inflow. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who announced this in his address at the Fidelity Bank’s inaugural diaspora webinar series in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SERAP drags Nigeria to ECOWAS Court, wants Broadcasting Code declared illegal
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and twenty-four concerned Nigerians have sued the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) at the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja over “the arbitrary use of the NBC Act and broadcasting code to target, harass, sanction, and fine independent television and radio stations […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fashola: FG commits N6.26trn to 711 road projects
N3.39trn owed contractors, N3.53trn needed to complete jobs Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has said that the ministry is currently undertaking a total of 711 critical highway projects worth N6.26 trillion in all the six geo-political zones of the country Fashola also said that the amount owed to contractors who have completed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)