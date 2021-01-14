News

Reforms: NDDC inaugurates two committees to boost development

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Niger Delta Development Commi s s i on (NDDC) has inaugurated two committees, which are charged with the responsibility of facilitating reforms in the Commission, and to drive projects in the Niger Delta region. The Commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ibitoye Abosede, in a statement issued yesterday, noted that the NDDC’s Interim Administrator, Mr. Efiong Akwa inaugurated the committees, which are the NDDC Reforms Committee and the Project Commissioning Committee. NDDC’s Director of Information Technology, Mr. Anslem Agommuoh, according to the Commission is to chair the NDDC Reforms Committee, while a Director in the Commission, Mr. Julius George, will also chair the Project Commissioning Committee.

The Interim Management Committee (IMC), therefore, assured stakeholders that the Commission had prioritised THE completion and inauguration of projects in the region, saying: “It is a thing of joy that the 13-storey NDDC permanent headquarters, which has been outstanding for over 20 years, has now been completed. Now, we have a befitting headquarters building complex that is due for commissioning, and we look forward to the end of January or the second week of February for the historic commissioning.” This was as Ibitoye said that President Muhammadu Buhari would be invited to inaugurate the building at a date convenient for him.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Crisis rocks NUFBTE as president extends tenure after 12 years in office

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The crisis in the National Union of Foods, Beverages and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE) has taken a new dimension as its National President, Lateef Oyelekan, has extended his tenure for another two years after 12 years in office, against a court injunction.   Aggrieved by this decision, some members of the union yesterday broke into a […]
News

Cleric decries poor state of roads in Ogun

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The Redeemed Christian Church of God’s Zonal Pastor in charge of Emmanuel Parish, Ota, Adetunji Oladayo, yesterday decried the poor state of roads in Ogun State.   During the weekly Sunday Service, Pastor Oladayo said it was sad that keeping appointmentswithinthestatewasnow difficult in many parts while attending social events at the weekend was now tough […]
News

Rapists to face death sentence in Lagos –Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State, yesterday read the riot act to gender violence offenders and rapists, insisting that there is no pardon for such people in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre. “We will bring people who have been perpetrating these crimes, knowingly or unknowingly, to book,” the governor said when he received a 54-page […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica