Reforms: NDDC inaugurates two committees to boost development

The Niger Delta Development Commi s s i on (NDDC) has inaugurated two committees, which are charged with the responsibility of facilitating reforms in the Commission, and to drive projects in the Niger Delta region. The Commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ibitoye Abosede, in a statement issued yesterday, noted that the NDDC’s Interim Administrator, Mr. Efiong Akwa inaugurated the committees, which are the NDDC Reforms Committee and the Project Commissioning Committee. NDDC’s Director of Information Technology, Mr. Anslem Agommuoh, according to the Commission is to chair the NDDC Reforms Committee, while a Director in the Commission, Mr. Julius George, will also chair the Project Commissioning Committee.

The Interim Management Committee (IMC), therefore, assured stakeholders that the Commission had prioritised THE completion and inauguration of projects in the region, saying: “It is a thing of joy that the 13-storey NDDC permanent headquarters, which has been outstanding for over 20 years, has now been completed. Now, we have a befitting headquarters building complex that is due for commissioning, and we look forward to the end of January or the second week of February for the historic commissioning.” This was as Ibitoye said that President Muhammadu Buhari would be invited to inaugurate the building at a date convenient for him.

