Refrain from planned protest, pension union tells members

The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) has directed its members nationwide, not to participate in any protest that has to do with implementation of minimum pension. President-General of FEPPPAN, Temple Ubani, who gave the directive yesterday in Abuja, however called on President Muhammadu Buhari to without delay, intervene and ensure the pensions adjustment for pensioners was implemented to forestall imminent embarrassing actions by the senior citizens. According to him, the federal government had assured the union’s National Administrative Council (NAC) in an earlier engagement that it was at the final stage of approving issuance of circular and implementation of the negotiated adjustments for pensioners.

He said: “Consequent upon the signing of the Minimum Wage Act by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 and the implementation of the law for active workers of the Federal Government of Nigeria, FEPPPAN and other sister pension unions have been variously prevailing on government to implement the pensioners component of the law in accordance with the Constitution of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

“Furthermore on the 1st of March 2021, FEPPPAN wrote a passionate open appeal to Mr. President and copied all relevant government agencies and stakeholders on the subject, the letter which was delivered to the addressees, had hard copies of it published in the print and online media.

Like this: Like Loading...