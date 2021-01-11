Refugee Commission to build 600 houses for Borno displaced persons

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has laid the foundation for the construction of 600 housing units for displaced people in Borno State.

The two-bedroom housing units was part of the commission’s sole initiative and idea of Resettlement City Project, which consisted of primary healthcare and education centres, security outposts, worship houses, skill acquisition centres, markets and adjoining farmlands for use by the occupants.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of the project at Amarwa village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State at the weekend, the Federal Commissioner, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed, said President Muhammadu had tasked the commission to assiduously work towards bringing an end to the hardship faced by IDPs in the state. Mohammed said: “Not only has he tasked us, but he has endorsed the programme wholeheartedly. So that our IDPs will go back to a life of dignity. “It is this endorsement that has further driven us to perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the Resettlement City Reintegration and Rehabilitation Programme here today,” he added. “It was the appalling and inhuman living conditions of the IDPs that moved the commission to come up with the idea of the Resettlement City Reintegration and Rehabilitation Programme to restore the dignity of displaced persons in Nigeria. “The commission has also embarked on similar projects in Katsina State, where we had a ground-breaking ceremony some weeks ago. Edo and Zamfara states will be next in line. It is my belief that displaced persons need to be resettled in areas where normalcy has been restored, because it is the ultimate desire of the people,” the commissioner stressed.

The senator further stressed that the primary focus of the commission under his leadership was to build as many resettlement cities as possible in all the affected states as well as making these vulnerable Nigerians self-reliant.

“I would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, for her consistent support and unflinching encouragement in this noble project as well as the people and government of Borno State for providing the land for this project and for ensuring that our continuous collaboration is fruitful,” Mohammed concluded. In his remarks, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum, said the National Refugee Commission had done so much for displaced persons in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

“I want to commend the Honourable Federal Commissioner and his staff for their continued efforts at bringing succour and relief to displaced persons in Borno State and Nigeria as a whole”, the governor stated. He further explained that President Muhammad Buhari had approved the construction of 10,000 housing units for displaced persons in the state of which three thousand were at various stages of completion.

Like this: Like Loading...