Refugees Commission begins construction of camp for Edo IDPs

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has started the construction of a permanent camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Edo State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that work on the project was launched by NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, Mrs Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim, in Auchi on Wednesday. Sulaiman-Ibrahim said the camp would be a prototype of a modern city. “The resettlement city, which is the initiative of NCFRMI, is to accommodate as many displaced persons in the country as possible.

The city, which is to be built in the locality, is designed to have a school, health centre, worship centres, skill acquisition centre and police station, amongst others,” she said. She further described the project as a demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to the wellbeing of displaced persons, adding that the commission was working with the United Nations on migration management and creating a central data of all Nigerians displaced by conflict within and outside the country.

