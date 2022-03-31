Refugees commission to empower 350,000 IDPs, migrants

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim, has said about 350,000 IDPs will benefit from grants and loans as start-up capital. Sulaiman-Ibrahim said this yesterday in Lagos. While stating that enrolments had started for the initiative, she disclosed that the project in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is geared towards making refugees, migrants and displaced persons sustainably reliant by helping them with start-up capital and starter packs in various trades and businesses of their choice. She said: “I was at NAPTIP for six months before I was redeployed to the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and the internally displaced person’s to cover grounds and meet expectations and interventions at the commission. “Our work is not only humanitarian but developmental in nature. We deal with settlement, rehabilitation, integration and reintegration. That’s the core part of our mandate.”
