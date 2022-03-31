Refugees Commission to empower, train 350,000 IDPs, migrants

The federal commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has said that the bulk of her work is not humanitarian but developmental.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who disclosed this yesterday in Lagos, also said the Commission is set to reactivate its Project Reliance initially stalled by COVID-19, stating that about 350,000 IDPs will benefit from grants and loans to commence their start-ups.

While stating that enrolments have started for the initiative, she disclosed that the project which is in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is geared towards making refugees, migrants and displaced persons sustainably reliant by helping them with start-up capitals and starter packs in various trades and businesses of their choice.

The NCFRMI is the front-line humanitarian federal government agency saddled with the responsibility to provide protection and support for Persons of Concern (IDPs, migrants, Refugees, Stateless Persons and Returnees).

She said: “I was at NAPTIP for six months before I was redeployed to the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and the internally displaced person’s to cover grounds and meet expectations and interventions at the commission.

“Our work is not only humanitarian but developmental in nature. We deal with settlement, rehabilitation, integration and reintegration. That’s the core part of our mandate.

“Also, the commission is the lead agency that coordinates migration issues in the country and Nigeria as a country has multifaceted migration dimensions from irregular migration to forced migration and economic migration.

“The Economic migration is the area we have not touched and explored for the economic development of the country, especially in post-covid 19. The economic migrants are the core part of the economy as they move from place to place in search of livelihoods, especially the internal ones.”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim expressed the need for strategic partnerships and collaboration to train 10,000 IDPs in four different locations to build intentional institutions across the country adding that the commission would intervene properly to streamline migration patterns in the country by joining efforts with relevant agencies to drive the collaborative partnership.

