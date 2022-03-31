News

Refugees Commission to empower, train 350,000 IDPs, migrants

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The federal commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has said that the bulk of her work is not humanitarian but developmental.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who disclosed this yesterday in Lagos, also said the Commission is set to reactivate its Project Reliance initially stalled by COVID-19, stating that about 350,000 IDPs will benefit from grants and loans to commence their start-ups.

While stating that enrolments have started for the initiative, she disclosed that the project which is in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is geared towards making refugees, migrants and displaced persons sustainably reliant by helping them with start-up capitals and starter packs in various trades and businesses of their choice.

The NCFRMI is the front-line humanitarian federal government agency saddled with the responsibility to provide protection and support for Persons of Concern (IDPs, migrants, Refugees, Stateless Persons and Returnees).

She said: “I was at NAPTIP for six months before I was redeployed to the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and the internally displaced person’s to cover grounds and meet expectations and interventions at the commission.

“Our work is not only humanitarian but developmental in nature. We deal with settlement, rehabilitation, integration and reintegration. That’s the core part of our mandate.

“Also, the commission is the lead agency that coordinates migration issues in the country and Nigeria as a country has multifaceted migration dimensions from irregular migration to forced migration and economic migration.

“The Economic migration is the area we have not touched and explored for the economic development of the country, especially in post-covid 19. The economic migrants are the core part of the economy as they move from place to place in search of livelihoods, especially the internal ones.”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim expressed the need for strategic partnerships and collaboration to train 10,000 IDPs in four different locations to build intentional institutions across the country adding that the commission would intervene properly to streamline migration patterns in the country by joining efforts with relevant agencies to drive the collaborative partnership.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

June 12: Clampdown on peaceful protesters sacrilegious –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as sacrilegious, the violent clampdown on peaceful demonstrators on Democracy Day by agents of the Federal Government.   PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the clampdown was a demonstration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) aversion to democracy.   The party described […]
News

Angry protesters block Benin-Sapele-Warri highway over 8 years of blackout

Posted on Author Ola James

Thousands of people from Mosogar community in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State recently caused a massive gridlock as they took to the Benin-Sapele-Warri Expressway, demanding for electricity after eight years of blackout. The residents also accused the community leaders of fraud saying, “They collected money from us and yet we have not […]
News

COVID-19 vaccine: NARD president urges FG to prioritise procurement

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The National President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, has urged the Federal Government to prioritise the provision of the vaccine by sourcing urgent alternative funding to achieve this objective. Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Saturday Telegraph, Uyilawa said not making provision in the 2020 Budget for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica