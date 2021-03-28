Refugees: Ortom seeks UN’s intervention in Cameroonian crisis, suspends chief

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has urged the United Nations (UN) to intervene in the Cameroonian Civil War, also known as Ambazonia war, to end the suffering and influx of refugees into the state.

The governor, who stated this yesterday when the Country Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Ms. Chansa Kupaya visited him at the Government House in Makurdi, stated that the crisis which started since 2017 has forced thousands of refugees into different states of Nigeria with Benue housing over 10, 000 of them.

He stressed the urgency for the UN to mediate with a view to ending the intractable crisis for peace to return to Cameroon, adding that nobody wished to stay in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps which lack so many facilities.

The governor, who acknowledged the UNHCR for sustained support to the Cameroonian refugees, camped in Benue and the agency’s interventions to IDPs in various camps across the state, also commended the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior for his hard work and commitment to duty. He expressed the hope that the President’s directive that armed bandits and herdsmen carrying AK-47 should be cleared for displaced persons to return to their ancestral homes would yield positive results.

In her remarks, Ms. Chansa Kupaya said she was in the state to thank the Governor for hosting over 10, 000 Cameroonian refugees, noting that the crisis in Cameroon had displaced thousands who are taking refuge in some states of Nigeria.

Kupaya commended the governor for his support to the refugees and provision of land at Ikyogen to settle the affected persons, noting that the UNHCR would continue to provide support for refugees and communities around them. In another development, Governor Ortom has condemned the gruesome murder of a widow,

Mrs. Shaade Nyihemba by unknown gunmen in Buruku Local Government Area and suspended a traditional chief. He also ordered police and Directorate of State Services (DSS) to launch a full scale investigation into the massacre of the widow with those found culpable to face prosecution.

The decision for action was taken after a meeting with all traditional rulers including kindred heads and elders from the area at the Government House in Makurdi. The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi, who stated this in a statement, added that the governor has suspended the traditional ruler of Mbatyough in Mbagen council ward, Chief Agwa Mnyange Kwahar, from office in accordance with Section 30 of the Benue State Chieftaincy Law, to pave way for investigation into his role in the crisis. He admonished traditional rulers to promote peace and security meetings in their domains to settle communal disputes, and encouraged people of the state, particularly youths, to shun acts inimical to peace and support the government to guarantee the safety of lives and property while providing development to the state.

Ortom warned Benue Livestock Guards to restrict their operations within the mandate of the outfit which is primarily about preventing open grazing and rustling of animals, stressing that any member of the guards found operating outside the stipulated mandate would be expelled from the organization.

