Refuse dumps takes over Nnewi roads

Residents of Nnewi in Anambra State have lamented how refuse had taken over the business city, especially during the Christmas and New Year celebration. A visit to Nnewi during Christmas and the New Year when most people are having their celebrations burial ceremonies and other events tells the level of dirt in the city as virtually refuse has taken over the town with stinking odours. Even with flashy cars and magnificent buildings that adored the town, the dirt demises the attractiveness of the city giving the level indiscriminate dumping of waste.

The refuse has covered most of the roads in the city, thereby forcing motorists and pedestrians to struggle with waste on the roads to move around. Along Nnobi-Nnewi road by Nnewi High school, Marie Regina Secondary School, Bank Road, Izchukwu Junction mention but few, it was very terrible and an eye sour to behold as the refuse has taken the roads around town. The Nnewi High School environment is highly stinky as the refuse is taking over the surrounding walls and extending to cover the road. Behind Authority FM Station Umuanuka Otolo Nnewi, the refuse is causing a serious embarrassment to the general public. The Izuchukwu Bus-Stop Nnewi is also an eye sour as people who come to board buses are forced to stay away from the bus stop. Those who dare to approach the bus stop to board vehicles are either cover their nose or move further away. At Eme Court Road Okpunoegbu Umudim Nnewi, the situation is terrible as the refuse has extended right into the road thereby causing serious traffic. People who go through these roads in Nnewi are forced to hold their noses tight because of bad odour oozing from the refuse sites. Vehicular movement is now restricted to one lane in almost all the roads, while the other side of the road is taken over by refuse.

Speaking with a commercial driver, Mr Michael Obiora said that refuse has taken over the city especially at this Christmas and New Year and it is continuing after the festive period. He said the authority has refused to clear the refuse even when it poses threat to the public. According to him, a distance of 30 minutes now takes over two hours because of traffic jams occasioned by the incursion of waste on the roads. He said because of the heavy traffic caused by the refuse on the roads and influx of many vehicles into the city for Christmas and New Year – people are passing through hell to get to their destinations. Obiora said, a distance where peoples pay N200, they now pay between N1000 to N1200 just because of traffic caused by refuse on the roads.

However, Mrs Ifeoma Uche said the state of refuse in Nnewi today is alarming and it suggests that there are no local government authorities. She said all the litre points in Nnewi are overflowing and have taken over roads and nobody is doing anything. Uche said people are suffering from to access their destinations because of indiscriminate dumping of waste. She also lamented that despite the refuse taking over the roads and city, those with police escort are tormenting the masses with their security personnel.

She said: “With the little space left by the refuse, the big men with police escort and convoy make life difficult for people. “They use police escorts to intimidate and terrorise people on the roads that are covered by waste. They use their police escort to block available space, pursuing people into the waste site.”

