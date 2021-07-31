Rege-Jean Page announces first film since quitting ‘Bridgerton’ series

Paramount has confirmed that

British actor, Regé-Jean Page,

will be returning to the screens

for the Kwame Kwei-Armah

scripted reboot of ‘The Saint’

based in part on Leslie Charteris’

1920s book series and the

1997 film, starring Val Kilmer.

According to Deadline, the new

production which is Page’s second

with Paramount will be produced

by Lorenzo DiBonaventura,

Brad Krevoy and Mark

Vahradian.

‘The Saint’ follows Simon

Templar, better known as The

Saint, a Robin Hood-esque criminal

and thief for hire who goes

on a globetrotting adventure. Details

of the reboot are still under

wraps.

Page made headlines early

2021 when he crushed ‘Bridgerton’

fans’ hearts with news that

he will not be returning to the

Netflix period drama’s second

season.

Production for the anticipated

season kicked off shortly after in

the United Kingdom with recent

news of an indefinite pause due

to COVID-19.

