Rege-Jean Page announces first film since quitting ‘Bridgerton’ series

Paramount has confirmed that
British actor, Regé-Jean Page,
will be returning to the screens
for the Kwame Kwei-Armah
scripted reboot of ‘The Saint’
based in part on Leslie Charteris’
1920s book series and the
1997 film, starring Val Kilmer.
According to Deadline, the new
production which is Page’s second
with Paramount will be produced
by Lorenzo DiBonaventura,
Brad Krevoy and Mark
Vahradian.
‘The Saint’ follows Simon
Templar, better known as The
Saint, a Robin Hood-esque criminal
and thief for hire who goes
on a globetrotting adventure. Details
of the reboot are still under
wraps.
Page made headlines early
2021 when he crushed ‘Bridgerton’
fans’ hearts with news that
he will not be returning to the
Netflix period drama’s second
season.
Production for the anticipated
season kicked off shortly after in
the United Kingdom with recent
news of an indefinite pause due
to COVID-19.
