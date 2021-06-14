Business

Regency Alliance targets N4bn gross premium

Regency Alliance Insurance Plc has projected to achieve N3.937 billion gross premium income for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. In its Q3 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the insurance firm also projected N392.266 million as profit after tax and N461.490 million as profit before tax for the period. Regency Alliance Insurance projected to achieve N2.09 billion gross premium income for the first quarter ending March 31,  2021.

 

In its Q1 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the insurance firm also projected N203.99 million as profit after tax and N237.195 million as profit before tax for the period.

 

Shareholders of Regency Alliance Insurance had last year refused to approve the 3 kobo per share dividend proposed by the board of directors of the company for the year ended December 31, 2018.

 

This decision to reject the cash dividend proposed by the board for the financial year was taken by the shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting held in Lagos. They resolved that the total sum, which would have been paid in dividend, should be ploughed back into the company’s general reserve

 

. According to the shareholders, this is in lieu of the pending recapitalisation process mandated by National Insurance Commission. It would be recalled that that NAICOM had given a deadline for insurance companies to recapitalise or lose their licenses.

 

The shareholders made the suggestion after the company declared a N200.062 million dividend payout, representing 3k per 50k share for eligible shareholders. T he suggestion was made during the company’s AGM after the company’s Chairman, Amb Baba Gana Kingibe, announced

