Regeneration: 1m Otto, Otumara slum dwellers send SOS to Sanwo-Olu

…as NGO says they are victims of forced eviction

Pa Abiodun Ajimoda is 78 and very ill. His sickness began after news reached him that the Lagos State government will soon begin the regeneration of the Otto and Otumara slums in the Ebute-Metta area of the state. Pa Ajimoda, who said he heard of the planned regeneration in the media, added that the news had left him and over one million dwellers in Otto and Otumara slums in a pensive mood and fearful of forced eviction from an abode he has lived for more than two decades.

The former trader, who has faced forced eviction twice, said his fear and ill health is premised on his past experiences where he and others were forcefully evicted from the Maroko and Makoko slums in Lagos and rendered homeless which made him after the loss of his livelihood and home to move to the Otto-Ilogbo slum – which the Lagos State government intends to regenerate soon. Narrating his experience as a slum dweller and the forced evictions he had faced, Pa Ajimoda said: “I have been very ill since I heard the news that Lagos State government is coming to send us away. Where do they want me to go again? I have been very ill since the news broke out. We have not been given any formal notice to quit but I heard about it over the radio. Government is troubling me too much. I was living in the Maroko community in the 90’s.

I was selling raw rice and beans. I had a flourishing business but the government of that time came upon us suddenly after they announced on television that they were coming to send us away just like this government gave notice through television.

“To our shock, the government back then did not waste time as they came in their full force the next day and forcefully evicted me and other slum dwellers in Maroko in the 1990’s. The government destroyed my shop and all my goods with my home. Some dwellers were killed; others were injured as they were beaten mercilessly. I had no place to go to and with no cash on me.

My family and I went to start living in the Makoko slum. My family members helped me with small money to restart my business again at Makoko and as I was picking up the pieces from the previous loss and trying to fend for my six children and 11 grandchildren, the same thing happened there too!

“We were forced out of the Makoko slum after only three days’ notice. My property, home and business were destroyed again and I was left with nowhere else to go. I was forced to move with my family and grandchildren to the Otto slum. I had no means to care and provide the basic things of life for my children prompting me to plead with some of my family members to help take care of some of my children while I struggled in Otto to cater for the rest.

“So you can see that this is not fair on me. I have been a victim of forced eviction and still suffering the effects. We the poor people that the government wants to carry out a project in our community and they did not bother to inform us or carry us along and we only heard from the media so I am panicking just like others.

Where are we going to stay? “Slum life is not what we want but when the government has not provided houses for the poor, we have to find a place to put our heads and that is the slum we can afford. Unfortunately it appears every government in Lagos is planning to destroy our homes and render us homeless.

This is not what citizens, especially elderly ones like me and several others in these slums, should be made to go through. I have been living on charity and you can see how poor and sick I am. Government should please have mercy on us.” Mr. Musbau Agbodemu, one of the residents and community coordinator, CDA Chairman and rights activist in Otto-Ilogbo community, while speaking on the regeneration plan said: “We always welcome rural, urban development and slum regeneration but it must be a people oriented and community inclusive project. “The publication and plan regeneration came to the residents as a surprise and is creating a lot of panic.

People are weeping. For a long time, the government, land grabbers have been at loggerheads to send us away. We have faced eviction threats, wilful fire outbreaks and lack of amenities, but despite all these, we have developed into seven Community Development Associations (CDAs) duly registered under the Ministry of Rural Development, Alausa Ikeja.

We are appealing and calling on the government to recognise, carry the communities along to avoid public outcry by rendering over one million residents homeless as majority of forcefully evicted victims are still in the open exposed to dehumanising conditions like what residents of Maroko, Otodogbame, Ijora Badia, Makoko Temidire, Atinporome, Araromi, a community in Badagry axis, are facing. We do not want to have conflict with the government as this matter has been taken to court. The slum dwellers sued the Lagos State government and we won in 2013 against them.

“The government must carry people along in whatever plans they have for them because we are in a democracy and not an autocracy regime. We are part of the 23 million Lagosians the government of Lagos State is using to collect allocation from the Federal Government and support from foreign governments and organisations so why are they not carrying us along? “Shelter is the inalienable right of any human being.

A man or woman that is homeless cannot progress so a government which has not provided houses for the poor and weak should not remove what the people have managed to provide for themselves. Destroying slums and evicting the occupants will spring up more slums and lead to criminals everywhere.” Also speaking on the planned regeneration by the Lagos State government, 70-yearold Mrs Florence Njoku, who has been living in the Otto slum with her 10 children and 12 grandchildren, pleaded with government not to throw her and other slum dwellers out stating that this will lead to profound poverty especially as the country and the world is faced with the deadly effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said: “My family and I have been living in Otto for 35 years. I have 10 children and 12 grandchildren living with me.

We were living at the Okobaba slum but there was a fire outbreak in our community some time ago. We were expecting the government to come to our aid so we can pick up our lives but no, the government did not come with any relief for us, instead, they forcefully evicted us. “I had no place to go so I quickly moved down to the Otto and started life again with my family. My oldest child is 20 years old and is still young. To make matters worse for me, where I was selling sachet water, bottled water and soft drinks in the Iddo area of the state was destroyed last year by the government.

My husband and I were managing that business but our shop was destroyed to pave way for the bus terminal there now. “My fridge, freezer, tables, generating set and all other property were destroyed or looted. We were not given notice to quit.

When I went to the Chief of the community to ask if he knew the persons behind the demolition of my shop, he got angry and detained me. I was in pain there and had to pay N20, 000 before I was allowed to go to my family. As I am talking to you, I don’t have any means of livelihood. My husband has moved to Ikorodu to stay with his brother while I am here struggling to find what my children and grandchildren will eat. We are surviving by the grace of God. “I have been panicking since I learnt the Lagos State government is coming here again to send us away. Please, the government should help us; they are not to add to our problem. I am begging the government to leave us here; I don’t know where to go with my family!” Another slum dweller, Comrade Oye Williams said: “I have been living here for roughly 28 years.

I am an elder in this community. We have been afraid and our hearts troubled since we heard in the media that the Lagos State government is planning to come to our community. There was no notice to us and Lagos State government did not discuss any plans with us.

If the Lagos State government is saying this is part of their mega city plan, then we are supposed to be part of the mega city. “We voted them into power. During elections, they come to campaign for our votes and we are more than one million here. They don’t see us as a nuisance during election years but after they are in power, they come looking for how to get us out of our homes.

Where do they want over one million people to go? What is this their regeneration plans about? We don’t know what they mean as they did not discuss it with us. So we are afraid because of past experiences of forced eviction we have suffered.” Speaking on the planned regeneration, a former Chairman of the Otto slum, Mr. Rasheedi Lamidi said the government should provide basic amenities for the slum dwellers.

“Otto and Otumara communities need basic amenities like water, hospitals, police stations and other amenities. The government of Lagos State should copy what developed countries are doing. Like in Jamaica, they have slums there but the government did not evict the people but they provided basic amenities for them. Likewise, we are appealing to the government to assist us with these amenities in our slums so that we can live well.” In its letter to the Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, titled: ‘A Request for Collaboration With SPACES for Change S4C’ and signed by Omotayo Odukola, Programme Officer, and Kenny Aderogba, Public Relations Officer, the non-government group said: “We have seen the recent public notice of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, published on the state government’s website on May 7, 2021, announcing your office has given approval for the regeneration of Otto and Otumara communities in accordance with the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda in order to create a micro city with better urban aesthetics and vibrancy.

“While this regeneration plan is laudable and timely, the target communities [Otumara and Otto-Ilogbo] fear that gentrification, demolition and displacement are usually occasioned by this kind of development. The communities are; however, ready to support this laudable initiative with the hope that it will lead to major improvements in their social, economic and living conditions.

“In light of the above, we are requesting for a chance collaborate with your esteemed office on the execution of this commendable project particularly in ensuring that the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the dwellers in these communities are not breached while also helping to take the legitimate intention of your distinct administration beyond making Lagos into a Mega City to making Lagos into a just city. To actualize this collaboration, we are very much willing to meet with you and other stakeholders concerned with this project, at your earliest convenience. We hope that our request is favourably considered and treated with the urgency it requires.”

Like this: Like Loading...