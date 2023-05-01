Regina Chukwu Reveals Covenant She Made With God

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu revealed minutes ago that she made a covenant with God and is about to fulfill it.

According to the actress, she went into a covenant with God that if he helps her with her new house, she will hold a Thanksgiving party and many would celebrate with her.

In accordance with her words, the movie star is set to shut down Lagos with her highly anticipated housewarming party.

Friends and top celebrities in the movie industry would grace the party of Big Gina, as she is fondly known as.

Big Gina expresses her gratitude to God as the day has finally come for people to rejoice with her, as she had a one-on-one agreement with God.

“I made a covenant with God that I would have a Thanksgiving party where many will come celebrate with me and I am super grateful the day is finally here

Against all odds, WE ARE HERE!…I have always rejoiced with people wholeheartedly. Now it’s my turn and all I see is POSITIVE VIBES.

It’s been GOD all the way!…

BIG GINA WAY ni seeehhhh (only my TikTok family will understand).

Let’s party guys”.