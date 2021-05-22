Regina Daniels debuts social justice themed short film series

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has unveiled a new short film series focusing on issues of social relevance. The Nollywood actress recently announced the series with a short film, ‘Smile for the Camera,’ under her Regina Entertainment TV Production Company. Directed by filmmaker, IceQue On It, the short film highlights domestic violence.

It follows the story of a young pregnant wife who struggles to cope with an abusive spouse while keeping up an appearance for social media and friends. According to Regina Daniels in a press statement, the initiative for the short film series is to “use visual storytelling to awaken the society to the harmful norms that encourage oppression and marginalisation of the vulnerable.”

The new short film billed for release tomorrow, stars TV actor Victor Daniels, Gideon Moses, Gloria Mathias K., Nicolas Adekeye, Emanuella C. Eboka, Precious Nkem O. and Patrick Nwafor.

