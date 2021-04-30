Arts & Entertainments

Regina Daniels seals new endorsement deal with Glee luxury hair

Edwin Usoboh

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has sealed a new endorsement deal with a luxury hair brand, Mummy Glee.
The dazzling mother of one announced the deal in a recent post on her Instagram account.
“Yes, it’s official, I am super excited to be part of Mummy Glee brand family and I can’t wait to expose all my fans to this lovely luxury hair brand,” Regina shared with her 9.9 million followers on Instagram and numerous fans.
The recent deal, sources disclosed, has seen the sultry actress grinning from ear to ear. It was further disclosed that the Mummy Glee brand had spent millions of naira to seal the deal.
Daniels already signed the endorsement deal with the CEO of GLEE Limited, Happiness Adebayo, and her management team in attendance. Since the announcement on Instagram, the deal is already generating the expected buzz among beauty and fashion enthusiasts.

