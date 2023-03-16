Regional govt only solution to Nigeria’s political problems –Oluwatade

Dr Dele Oluwatade is a former national president of the youth wing, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Chairman, City Gate Elders Nigeria. In this interview with FRANCIS OGBUAGU, he speaks on the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly elections, and other issues

Given the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly elections, what is your advice to Nigerian Politicians?

Nigerian politicians do not understand politics, if they understand politics as service to mankind; they will opt for the parliamentary system of government. There are more opportunities for politicians to benefit their communities in a parliamentary system of government. The presidential election has become the main issue, whereas it is not the main issue. The main issue is the restructuring of this nation, so that the politicians can be well taken care of when they run in their communities and benefit their communities.

Are you saying that the current presidential system of government is not suitable for Nigeria?

Every nation, including the United States of America, which practices the presidential system of government experiences waste of human and material resources. The parliamentary system of government is cheap to run; there is less hassle, fewer court cases, less thuggery and confusion. I think our politicians should sit down and midwife the parliamentary system of government for Nigeria, which is less stressful and more beneficial to them, not even to us Nigerians. I say that it is more beneficial to them because they will be able to serve their people better.

For example, if Bola Tinubu is the premier of the South West Region, he will be able to serve the region better and be accountable to his people. It will be the same thing if Peter Obi is in charge of the South East Region. The same thing would be obtainable in the North if Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso are in charge there. The presidential candidates are not so much better than each other; it is just a slight difference. They are not so distinct from each other, they may be popular politically but each one will be a plus in his area. We don’t have to waste the effort of the candidates pursuing their presidential ambition, when they can work less and become premiers in their respective region. So, politicians should sit down and give this country a parliamentary system of government; enough of these court cases.

After spending much time campaigning, you start the court cases, trying to find legal answers to mathematical problems. If election result was money and we counted it and it did not correspond, shouldn’t we go back and recount it? The idea of telling people to ‘go to the court’ is an excuse for some people to commit fraud because when you get to court, they will go on a high level to manipulate the process. For example, we just heard that they are ballot boxes in bushes. I think Nigerian politicians should sit down and put Nigeria in a parliamentary system of government, which has less financial burden and less physical stress, so that the issue of I went to Kano and they didn’t like me, I went to Lagos, they didn’t open the door for me, or that I went to this place and they don’t want to see me, will not arise.

Campaign and win in your zone, and the regional parliamentary government should determine how to pick a prime minister with less hassle. The trouble with this presidential system is too much for the politicians and the electorate. This is going to reduce the tension for everybody. Even in America, they know what their eyes are seeing, going around the 50 states is even more difficult than in Nigeria.

Do you think that the parliamentary system of government will reduce corruption in the polity?

If any region elects a locust that will eat up their recourses, it is easier for such region to handle their son, with less sentiment than on a wider level. The issue of corruption is better handled locally because many people hide under federal might to do and undo, but if it is on the basis of the region, your people will call you to order. Corruption under regional government will not be as bad as it is in the presidential system because there are many people to settle.

What is your advice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections in view of what transpired during the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25?

What we are saying to INEC is to obey its own rules, if they cannot obey them, they should postpone the polls for one or two weeks until it is ready to do it. The other day, INEC said they want to re-configure the BEVAS. Whatever the commission needs to do should be done in order to avoid what happened last time and plunging the nation into chaos. If you don’t obey the rules you made. It also means that you are responsible for any fallout as a result of breaking the rules. If you watch a football match supervised by a bad referee, it takes away the beauty of the game. So, the beauty of an election is the umpire.

Both local and international observers, including the international media described the February 25 elections as flawed, what is the way forward to avoid the same pitfall in future elections?

It is common sense! I believe that the general election is not yet over, so my personal opinion is that every hand should be on the deck this time. INEC should play by the rules because the story is that the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) worked for other elections, but it did not work for the presidential election. For me, while BVAS was used for other elections, it was compromised in the presidential election. So, there should be a fresh presidential election, after all, those who voted are still alive.

There is a phenomenon that is disturbing; skilled worker are leaving Nigeria in droves, what do you think is the way out?

The way out of the brain drain in Nigeria is the regional parliamentary system of government. Many of these professionals are leaving because of bad governance or what I call a deficiency in governance. Most of them are running to where there is a regional government. The only place they run to, which is not operating regional government is the United States, others are operating regional government. If there is a regional government in say Edo or maybe the old Mid- Western Region, each government will run the government best for its people, and with that, nobody would want to run away. The reason for the brain drain is the type of government we run, if we restructure the country, within five or six years, half the people will come back home. If we operate say eight regions, that will give us a perfect rest, but, because of selfishness, we are not allowing Nigeria to find rest.

Some parts of Nigeria are not comfortable with the idea of restructuring, how do you think this idea will see the light of day?

I am sorry to use this language, but people with the major problem in the North are the Fulani. Politicians from the South and Middle Belt lack leadership orientation. The politicians in the South and Middle Belt are more in number than those from the core North. Those in the Biddle Belt are made to believe they are from the North, but they are part of the South, but they lack intuition, if they don’t lack that orientation, if they don’t lack being proactive, there is no reason that they cannot sit down, cooperate and get what is good for their people, even when they are in the majority. But they are not proactive.

They lack leadership qualities that can steer this country and it is their people who are suffering. They have the number, but not the brain to know what will work for their people. Ordinary cooperation will do this for us within six months. But, they are following the Fulani, who added Hausa to their name to make it look like they are the majority, whereas the Hausa are also being oppressed by the same Fulani. If all these people can come together, they will create a parliamentary system that will be good for us all but they are not proactive. It is like they have a servitude mentality.

They cannot stand on their own. It is unfortunate that they cannot look at the face of a segment that is holding us down and say ‘we want the parliamentary system of government.’ It is the masses that will come and do it when they are tired and they are already getting tired. After this election, the next thing people will be angling for is restructuring, so whoever is there should get ready for restructuring.

Don’t you think that one of the major challenges politicians from the south have is a lack of trust between the major ethnic nationalities in the region?

That scenario describes political stupidity. Two of you have the same problem, but you don’t trust yourselves, you trust your master and you submit to your master. Forever and ever, the united will rule the disunited! How can those who are suffering together but have animosity, cannot come together and do something for themselves? That is political stupidity. That is what I mean when I say they are not proactive. Why not bury all these things? When you have people that are too intelligent, pride and other things will come in, and by that, they will be ruled by the simple or the illiterate.

Like this: Like Loading...