Regional security outfits: Taking restructuring through back door?

• Ohanaeze: We welcome restructuring through front or back door



• YCE: Regional security outfits evidence of structural failure



• ACF: There’s more to the initiative; only FG can say why it is averse to restructuring



• Security can’t come from inept federal structure –Nwala

With the near collapse of the security architecture in the country amid complaints of infusion of unitary system into Nigeria’s federalism, our correspondents, in this analysis, argue that regions are gradually compelled to revert to true federalism, albeit through the back door. BIYI ADEGOROYE; KENNETH OFOMA, Enugu; BABA NEGEDU, Kaduna; SOLA ADEYEMO, Ibadan’ MUHAMMAD KABIR Kano and STEVE UZOECHI, Owerri report

In the last decade, one of the vexed issues that have dominated discussions in the polity is restructuring Nigeria to true federalism for easier governance and competitive growth.

Proponents of restoration of true federalism said this is vital to terminate the unitary system introduced by the military government after independence.

They argue that the return to statusquo ante must include devolution of powers to the constituent regions and local governments and transfer of a number of issues from the Exclusive List of the Constitution to Concurrent and Residual Lists for effective governance and development. Top among calls were for the regions to control their resources and revenue and remit a percentage thereof to the government at the central and ensure policing of their respective regions.

They called for the abrogation of the controversial Section 214 of the Constitution which bars states of the federation from establishing their police force.

The section said: “There shall be a police force for Nigeria, which shall be known as the Nigeria Police Force, and subject to the provisions of this section, no other police force shall be established for the Federation or any part thereof.”

Though the leading political parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have touted their commitment to restructuring the country, both parties have failed to crystalize this; rather, the issue has become a mere recurrent campaign promise.

However, many prominent Nigerians and frontline socio-cultural groups like the Afenifere, Ohanaeze, Middle Belt Forum and Pan Niger Delta Forum (PAMDEF) have been relentless in their call for restructuring the country, because of its current dysfunctional and wielding state.

The fight against the current structure of the country reached its peak in 2014 when the National Conference recommended security restructuring, geo-political restructuring, fiscal restructuring and administrative restructuring policies in such areas as education, health, transportation and road infrastructure should be left to state government.

Chapter 5 (12) of the report of the panel states: “The states shall be the federating units, and any group of states may create a self-funding zonal commission to promote economic development, good governance, equity, peace and security in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

On security restructuring, the Conference recommended “the establishment of a state police force, local government police, and community-neighbourhood police, for day to day law enforcement, while Federal Police Force should serve mainly in times of crisis.”

Though neither President Goodluck Jonathan who convoked and received the report of the conference nor his successor. President Muhammadu Buhari implemented its recommendations; the presentation of a copy of the report socio-cultural groups to the Dr. Bukola Saraki-led National Assembly too, yielded no positive results.

Ironically, worsening nepotism, spiraling daily diet of killings and kidnappings against the failure of the over-centralized and ill-equipped Nigeria Police Force to provide security for the over 200 million population across the nooks and cranny of the country have sparked state government’s action in establishing regional or state security outfits.

The cold-blooded murder of Mr. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, was the last straw South-West Governors’ Forum needed to launch its regional security structure, Amotekun, in Oyo State. It emerged with operational command and control structure, uniform and unique vehicles.

But this suffered some legal encumbrances from the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who insisted that a regional security structure was not in tandem with the spirit of Section 214 of the Nigerian Constitution.

This compelled the governors to retreat to their individual State Houses of Assemblies to give legal teeth to establishment of their individual Amotekun, along with operational and administrative relationship with the police and other security agencies.

Whereas the Hisbah and Civilian Joint Task Force in the North have been operating in the last four years, the South- East has vacillated with the formation of its regional security outfit.

Its initial move was watered down to community policing by the immediate past Inspector- General of Police, Ahmed Abubakar. But the recent wanton murder of about 16 persons in Ebonyi State and daring attack on Federal Correctional Centre, Owerri and the Anambra State Police Command, jolted the South-East Governors to establish its Ebubeagu, albeit without any structure or logistic support.

It seems to have emerged from the ashes of ineffective Eastern Security Network, (ESN). Observers believe that these surreptitious and subtle actions amount to a vote of no confidence in the existing federal structure, and Federal Government’s inertia and failure to carry out requisite constitutional amendment critical power devolution.

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo lauded the development, declaring that the group welcomes the restructuring of Nigeria whether initiated by the Federal Government or through the back door as exemplified by the formation of regional security outs across the country.

George Obiozor, President General of Ohanaeze, told Sunday Telegraph that restructuring would help in resolving the myriad socio-political, economic and security challenges facing the country.

“Restructuring from the back or from the front is acceptable. What is restructuring is making Nigeria more governable under a peaceful, harmonious system that guarantees charity to all and malice towards none.

“Believe me, it will be the greatest joy of many Nigerians who believe in fairness, equity and justice that restructuring comes through the back door or front door. It can come from both sides; all the better, and faster. We wish the restructuring a great success through front or through front,” he said.

Speaking on the issue, Secretary General of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Dr. Kunle Olajide, said the governors were justified in their action because they had almost become figureheads in their states, since they have no control over the Nigeria Police Force.

“Self- preservation is the first law of nature. There is no alternative to preserving and protecting oneself. In a democratic, constitutional government, that responsibility also belongs to the states. But in the last couple of years, the state appears to have failed us.

There is insecurity everywhere; human lives are threatened. “So the formation of these organizations to protect their people is justifiable and we commend the initiatives of our youths in coming together to protect us, protect our lives and protect our properties.

So, their formation is in order. We have no objection at all”. Asked whether it is a way of introducing restructuring of Nigeria through the backdoor in response to the Federal Government’s refusal, he said: “There is nothing backdoor about it. What the state government and our youths are doing is purely the duty they owe, first to themselves, to their families and to generations yet unborn because their future is at stake.

“So nobody is doing anything backdoor at all. We are frontally seeking not for restructuring but we are seeking for a brand new people’s federal Constitution because the bane of Nigeria’s problem today is the political system.

The Constitution gives almost all powers of life and death to the elected executives: President at the national level, and governor at the state level. This should not be so.

“Another thing is that our economy cannot sustain a bicameral legislature because in a truly federal system, the items on the Exclusive List should not be more than 15: Foreign Affairs, Defence, inter-state roads, customs duties; that is all.

But now, all powers have been vested in the Federal Government by this Constitution. “Nigeria is a heterogeneous country, and so, no unitary or centralized system can ever work. We are different peoples brought together. The Igbo are different from Yoruba; Yoruba are different from Kanuri; Fulani from Hausa, Ijaw from Itsekiri, and so on.

So, you cannot bottle all of us up in any constitution. “We are not only asking for restructuring because we know that the politically elected leaders now who are enjoying the status quo will never restructure themselves out of the status quo.

So, what we are asking for is a people’s constitution which must commence first with a referendum into our constitution. “We must send a bill to the National Assembly, putting the referendum into our Constitution.

Sovereignty anywhere in the world belongs to the people. It is only partial sovereignty we give to the elected leaders, we retain the rest.

It is in the rest we exercise a referendum when there is deadlock at the level of government. But we are not given that opportunity in this military, unitary constitution that we are running. Let them work on the draft gathering dust there in the Aso Rock.

“In essence, I am saying that the YCE is fully in support of the Amotekun in the South West. I, as a person, have been clamouring for that a long time ago. I have never, never supported our state governors spending our limited resources on the Nigerian Police controlled from Abuja.

I didn’t see any wisdom in it. So YCE is in absolute support of this Amotekun and we will seize this opportunity to call on our state governors to adequately fund and equip and staff Amotekun to be able to protect us”. To the apex Northern Socio-Cultural and political organization, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) there is more to restructuring than the establishment of security outfits by regions across the country.

ACF, which was speaking on the backdrop of the establishment of Amotekun and EbubeAgu by the South-West and South-East said restructuring entails other sectors that affect peoples’ lives.

The Forum which spoke to Sunday Telegraph through its Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, said that it cannot however, make any comment on why the Federal Government seems to be averse to the issue of restructuring as it has been conserved across the country.

ACF also clarified that the recent unanimous decision by the Northern Peoples’ Summit that endorsed restructuring was just done in principle, adding that the modalities were yet to be set out.

He also said: “Restructuring is a very comprehensive exercise. What you mentioned (establishment of security outfits) is just the security aspects of it. It must go the whole hog to cover politics and economics to solve all our problems.”

The Forum also said that the Federal Government is in a better position to explain why it was not taking the issue of restructuring as has been agitated by the people seriously.

Though Hisbah was established sometime in 2003 to settle mostly marital and child related matters, in Kano, they are committed to security, even though their operatives don’t bear firearms.

Speaking to Sunday Telegraph, the Com-mandant General of the Hisbah Board, Haroun Muhammad Ibn Sina, said that they were established in 2003 and consolidated in 2018 to support police and other security outfits.

He said their main operations are largely civil matters which include settling marital disputes, stopping prostitution, rape cases, child abuse and trafficking of persons and when they make arrests they hand them over to the appropriate authorities like NAPTIP and police.

Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, the leader of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) who had last year resigned his membership of the South-East Security Committee set up by the South-East Governors’ Forum and Ohanaeze Ndigbo because the governors said they were not interested in setting a regional security outfit, has dismissed the new outfit, Ebubeagu as an initiative of the Federal Government.

He said: “I think the governors had merely published a communique informing us that the Federal Government has set up a security outfit for us. That’s what they have done but I do not think that is what we need at this critical point.

We need our own leaders and stakeholders to come together and set up our own security outfit independent of the Federal Government.

“The Federal Government has its own role to play in national security; they have their own security structure, they should strengthen and support it and leave us to manage our own, but not to set up something they will control and then leave us in the lurch while these terrorists keep killing our people while the FG does nothing.”

He said it was regrettable that the South-East governors were expecting security solutions from the same Federal Government that has not been able to protect any section of the country and ironically expecting to get results by coming under the same inept systems of the Federal Government.

“For some reasons, these people have decided to allow some Fulani elements to overrun and take over this country and that’s what is happening”, Nwala said.

While noting that the South-West has taken their destiny in their own hands, with the governors of the region and their stakeholders all working together, Nwala called on the governors of the South- East to stop looking to the Federal Government and look to their people, and face their urgent needs and challenges.

“Everyone has a role to play in this security situation. The governors are critical because they controlled the resources of the region. IPOB, MASSOB, ADF and others are relevant in this situation.

We must find mutual points of collaboration where all stakeholders can come to the table and agree on the urgent need to protect our people regardless of what is happening at the centre.

“If government has failed to protect our people and secure our land, communities and organizations should also set up and support indigenous security efforts.

Should we also fail ourselves and abandon our people to invaders because the government failed?” Nwala queried.

Though Afenifere would not comment on the issue because it is observing a period of mourning in honour its late Spokesman, Mr. Yinka Odumaki, observers believe that the establishment of the regional and state security outfits is an admission of the failure of the current federal structure, and a gradual movement towards achieving true federalism

Like this: Like Loading...