Register with CPN or risk sanction, FG warns info tech professionals

The Federal Government has directed individuals and corporate organisations who were into any form of Information Technology practice to register with the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) or risk sanction. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who gave the directive at the formal inauguration of the 2021-2023 Council of CPN yesterday in Abuja, said it had become necessary to expand ongoing efforts by government to address the issues of quacks, impostors and all other irregularities in the IT industry.

Adamu, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, explained that the Federal Government was committed to making Nigeria a giant IT compliant economy, and in raising new generations of youths properly equipped with IT knowledge in order to position them for global competitiveness He said: “The task of nation building through Information Technology is an enormous one, but it is something we can do. We are all aware of what a dynamic and progressive policy in Information Technology has done for many countries around the world. With our determination, commitment and professionalism, we can attain and surpass their record.

