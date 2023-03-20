Business

…registers Nigerian Breweries' 2.1bn bonus shares

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has registered the 2,055,226,476 bonus shares approved by shareholders of Nigerian Breweries at an extraordinary general meeting on December 8, 2022. This was contained in a corporate disclosure sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited. The statement, signed by the Company Secretary, Uaboi Agbbaku, noted that the beneficial shareholders with valid and updated Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) accounts had subsequently been credited with the respective number of shares allotted to them based on one new share for every four shares held as at 6th December 2022.

It also noted that the bonus shares were now available for trading on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited. Reacting to the offering, the National Coordinator of Progressive Shareholders Association, Boniface Okezie, said: “We are very delighted that NB Plc is showing appreciation to shareholders even when we least expected it. “We must commend the management for managing cost effectively as well as the board for doing the right thing via the issuance of bonus shares.”

Another shareholder, Bamisile Abiola, said he was highly impressed by the company’s strides, especially in its contribution to climate change by making several investments in solar and alternative energies to reduce its power generation costs. On his part, the President of Noble Shareholders Solidarity Association, Mathew Akinlade, praised the management of NB Plc for prioritising the welfare of the shareholders and posting an impressive financial performance amidst a challenging business environment. Shareholders of Nigerian Breweries Plc had unanimously approved the issuance of 2.1 billion bonus shares valued at N84 billion, to qualifying shareholders. The Chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Dr. Kola Jamodu,

