…Registers UAC’s N45.00bn CP

In another remarkable achievement that continues to shape the world of corporate debt financing and attests to the unique and credible platform for the registration, listing, quotation and trading of debt securities provided by FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, FMDQ welcomed the registration of the UAC of Nigeria Plc’s N45.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on its platform.

The timely registration of this CP Programme follows due approval from the Exchange’s Board Listings and Markets Committee and attests to the highly efficient time-tomarket and uniquely tailored listing and quotation service offered by the Exchange. UAC of Nigeria Plc is a leading diversified company operating in the Food and Beverage, Real Estate, Paint and Logistics sectors of the economy.

This CP registration, which is sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited – a Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, strategically positions UAC to raise short-term finance easily and quickly from the Nigerian debt capital market (DCM).

By the registration of its CP Programme and quotation of subsequent CPs on FMDQ Exchange, UAC will enjoy exceptional benefits which include, but are not limited to, unrivalled and efficient platform for access to capital, value transfer and risk management, enhanced investor confidence, effective price formation and global visibility.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...