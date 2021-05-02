Registration fee: We did not target Baptist Girls Academy, JAMB insists

*N8,000 was charged with consent of parents – Baptist Convention

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has debunked the allegations that Baptist Girls Academy, Lagos, was specifically targeted by the Registrar of the Board for collecting above the official Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration fee of N4,700.

In a statement titled: ‘Re: Prof. Oloyede’s media trial of Baptist Girls Academy: The true story,’ the Board gave a detailed narrative of what had transpired between the Board’s management team, some students and the teacher involved, during a scheduled inspection of the ongoing 2021 UTME registration exercise in the South-West.

The statement, which was made available to newsmen by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, explained that the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, was unaware of any large-scale extortion going on anywhere other than some elite secondary schools who are in the habit of illegitimately collecting money in the name of the Board.

According to him, the inspection tour was a part of the Board’s tradition to assess the performance of the registration exercise across the geopolitical zones with no target on any specific school, adding that it has been the core policy of the Board to sanction any school that collects a dime above the approved UTME fee particularly when such exercise were linked to its hard-earned name and integrity.

