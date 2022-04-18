Sports

Registration for Easter junior tennis clinic excites Ikoyi Club

The registration for this year’s Easter holiday junior tennis clinic organized by the tennis section of Ikoyi Club has surpassed the expectations of the organisers. Parents, coaches and guardians of budding tennis players have been turning up at the club to register their wards for the clinic expected to start on Tuesday April 19. While children of club members pay N3,000 for registration, non-members are paying 5,000 to be part of the five-day event.

The annual junior tennis/ tournament is organized for boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 16 with support from Leadway Assurance Company. Tennis Section Chairman of the club, Akeem Mustafa, said at the weekend that the registration for the event has shown that it would be a huge fun for the participants.

“The more players we have, the better for the kids and also the atmosphere. We are happy with the huge response of the parents for the clinic so far which means the clinic would be exciting,” Mustafa said.

Captain of the tennis section, Ekene Nwaokolo, also said that arrangements were in top gear for the start of the clinic on Tuesday. Nwaokolo said some club members who travelled out of Lagos made calls to register their wards for the tennis clinic/tournament.

In the 2021 edition of the junior tennis tournament, Benjamin Okoronkwo defeated Tele Orungbenja 7/5, 10/8 to emerge champions in the Boys U-16 event while Modupe Akinyemi defeated Omosofe Akpata 7/3, 7/4 in the girls U-16 cadre.

 

