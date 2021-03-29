Sports

Registration for Virtual Access Bank Lagos City Marathon race begins

Thousands of runners who cannot participate in the 2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon because it’s an elite only race have started registering for the 10km virtual race, thanks to the initiative of the Project Consultant of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Bukola Olopade.

 

Now in its sixth edition, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, the biggest one-day event in Africa usually attracts over 100,000 runners but the number has been reduced to just 300 for the 2021 edition slated for April 10. But thanks to Olopade, thousands of runners can now run the 10km virtually from April 9 to April 11, 2021.

 

“I am thrilled to announce that we have commenced registration for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Virtual 10km Race, we completely understand that our runners who come in their thousands to participate yearly will miss the thrill of the event, this is why we have put together the Virtual 10km Race so that runners  can still experience the camaraderie and health and wellness benefits running provides,” said Olopade, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited

