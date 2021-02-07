News

Registration: Kalu urges Ndigbo, Nigerians to join APC

Senate Chief Whip and Abia North Senator, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged Ndigbo and Nigerians in general, to take advantage of the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to join the party.
Kalu, in a verified Facebook post, affirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has performed well despite the challenges he inherited in 2015.
According to the ex-governor of Abia State, the South East geopolitical zone, in particular, has enjoyed an unprecedented infrastructural development under the leadership of Buhari.
He maintained that the ruling APC was committed to the welfare of all Nigerians, saying that credible leadership remained the hallmark of the party.
Kalu said: “As our great party, APC is set to commence registration of new members and re-validation of old membership, it is important for Ndigbo and other Nigerians to use this rare opportunity to join the winning team.
“Despite the challenges President Muhammadu Buhari inherited when he assumed office in 2015, the level of infrastructural development in the South East and other geopolitical zones in the country has been impressive and unbeatable.
“Our party the APC will continue to maintain the lead in credible leadership and good governance at all levels and we remain committed to a united, indivisible, and prosperous Nigeria.
“The welfare of Nigerians is paramount to the APC and as such, the party’s ideals based on probity, transparency, and accountability, will not be compromised.”

