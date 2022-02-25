Registration opens for first MASA Isonyin Marathon

The registration process for interested participants in the maiden edition of the MASA Isonyin Marathon (MIM) has officially commenced ahead of the April 16, 2022 race billed for the Ijebu-North East area of Ogun State. MIM is the latest addition to the growing calendar of races across the country; especially Ogun State which is fast becoming the hub of road races in Nigeria. According to the organisers, (MIM) is a youthdevelopmentprogrammedesignedto discoveranddeveloplocaltalents, especially in Ijebu North East Local Government and OgunStateingeneralwiththeviewof exposing them to the national and international sports arena.

“This event is planned to be an annual one, as a means of giving back to the community, promoting Isonyin, and providing the enabling environment for cordial interactions and entertainment.” Media Director & Event Manager Yeye Adesola Salami said in a statement issued on Thursday. To encourage mass participation, forms for the race have been declared free and can either be obtained online through the race websitemasaisonyinmarathon.comoratthe Isonyin Central Business District, Isonyin Ijebu North East Local Government.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...