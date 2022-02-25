Sports

Registration opens for first MASA Isonyin Marathon

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Registration opens for first MASA Isonyin Marathon

The registration process for interested participants in the maiden edition of the MASA Isonyin Marathon (MIM) has officially commenced ahead of the April 16, 2022 race billed for the Ijebu-North East area of Ogun State. MIM is the latest addition to the growing calendar of races across the country; especially Ogun State which is fast becoming the hub of road races in Nigeria. According to the organisers, (MIM) is a youthdevelopmentprogrammedesignedto discoveranddeveloplocaltalents, especially in Ijebu North East Local Government and OgunStateingeneralwiththeviewof exposing them to the national and international sports arena.

“This event is planned to be an annual one, as a means of giving back to the community, promoting Isonyin, and providing the enabling environment for cordial interactions and entertainment.” Media Director & Event Manager Yeye Adesola Salami said in a statement issued on Thursday. To encourage mass participation, forms for the race have been declared free and can either be obtained online through the race websitemasaisonyinmarathon.comoratthe Isonyin Central Business District, Isonyin Ijebu North East Local Government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Bayern fail to clinch Bundesliga title after shock defeat at Mainz

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Bayern Munich must wait to be confirmed as Bundesliga champions for the ninth season in a row after they suffered a surprise defeat at Mainz.   The league leaders need just one win from their remaining three games to seal the title, reports the BBC. However, they fell behind early on when Jonathan Burkardt’s 18- […]
Sports

United seal €50m deal for Madrid’s Varane

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United have agreed a final fee of just under €50million for Raphael Varane. The Manchester Evening Newsrevealed earlier Monday United have agreed personal terms and reached an agreement with Real Madrid on the transfer. United and Madrid settled on the fee on Monday morning and all that remains is for Varane to undergo a medical […]
Sports

Basketball: 2021 Men’s Premier League to dunk-off in Akure

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The 2021 edition of the Men’s Premier Basketball League will dunk off today in Akure, the Ondo State capital and Abuja respectively. The Nigeria Basketball Federation has also dismissed rumours over a purported postponement of the kick-off of the season. Therefore, the federation said 22 teams will commence the race for the sole ticket for […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica