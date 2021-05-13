Registration opens for Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon

Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon has commenced registration for the maiden edition of the half marathon, 10km race, and 5km race taking place in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state. The Half Marathon, organized by Heritage Group and greatly supported by the Ogun state government will hold on 17th July, 2021. “We are calling on all professional runners, health and fitness enthusiasts and fun runners to register for the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon, the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon promises to be a fantastic experience for all participants,” said Mr. Bukola Olopade, the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, the race consultants.

“We have put all precautions in place to ensure that the half marathon is COVID 19 complaint, this is the reason why we are only allowing 500 runners for the 10KM, 5KM categories while the Half Marathon will have 300 Runners including Elite Runners. “The Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon will bring spotlight on Ijebu as an international city that has a lifestyle of physical activity and health consciousness.

“Marathons and road races are a veritable tool for the empowerment of young people in communities, at Nilayo, we are positive that this event will greatly impact the people of Ijebu Ode. “That is why we are calling on all Ijebu sons and daughters to participate and support the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon.”

