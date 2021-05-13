Sports

Registration opens for Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon has commenced registration for the maiden edition of the half marathon, 10km race, and 5km race taking place in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state. The Half Marathon, organized by Heritage Group and greatly supported by the Ogun state government will hold on 17th July, 2021. “We are calling on all professional runners, health and fitness enthusiasts and fun runners to register for the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon, the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon promises to be a fantastic experience for all participants,” said Mr. Bukola Olopade, the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, the race consultants.

“We have put all precautions in place to ensure that the half marathon is COVID 19 complaint, this is the reason why we are only allowing 500 runners for the 10KM, 5KM categories while the Half Marathon will have 300 Runners including Elite Runners. “The Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon will bring spotlight on Ijebu as an international city that has a lifestyle of physical activity and health consciousness.

“Marathons and road races are a veritable tool for the empowerment of young people in communities, at Nilayo, we are positive that this event will greatly impact the people of Ijebu Ode. “That is why we are calling on all Ijebu sons and daughters to participate and support the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Institute inducts Sirawoo, 26 others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Sports, Honour Sirawoo has been honoured by the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria in recognition of his administrative acumen, leadership capability and outstanding performance. Sirawoo was inducted as a Fellow alongside 26 others who also bagged Fellow and Professional Members, with the charge to adopt trending work […]
Sports

Ceesay’s strike takes Gambia to first ever AFCON

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Ghana, Egypt, others also through   The Gambia qualified for their first ever Africa Cup of Nations tournament when beating Angola 1-0 at home, joining Comoros, Gabon, Ghana, Egypt, Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea in qualifying on Thursday. Assan Ceesay scored the all-important match-winner after an hour, enabling The Gambia to clinch one of the two […]
Sports

Nig vs Sierra Leone: Iheanacho, Akpeyi, Etebo back as Rohr names 24 for AFCON qualifiers

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Uzoho, Ezenwa, others on standby NFF confirms Benin City for tie Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has recalled Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Kaiser Chiefs goal keeper Daniel Akpeyi and midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo to his 24-man team for the 2022 African Cup of Nations Cup qualifying matches against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone. Osimhen was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica