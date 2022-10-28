Registration thrills organisers of IWTPA tourney

The registration for entries has thrilled the organisers of the forthcoming Island Woman’s Tennis Players Association tournament billed to take place on Saturday October 29 in Lagos In partnership with Lakeboone Cancer & Comfort Foundation, IWTPA has concluded arrangements for the maiden edition of the competition aimed at creating more awareness for Breast Cancer. Female Tennis players from all parts of Lagos Island are expected to be part of the open tennis competition already scheduled to take place on Saturday October 29 at the Lekki Tennis Recreation Centre at Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. Interestingly however, the registration for the competition has surpassed the anticipated 30 players mark as the organisers have expressed shock over the development. The Vice President of IWTPA and the spokesperson of the body, Nora Azubuike, on Thursday stated that the anticipated 32 draw chat would now have to be extended. Azubuike noted that some technical issue would have to be adjusted because more matches would have to be played in the one day tourney. “Being the first edition, we were not expecting more than 30 players but many people have shown interest and we are looking at about 50 tennis players. “We expect our technical people to adjust the logistics and ensure we still complete the matches same day. Beyond the matches, we expect bonding among the ladies from various clubs on the Island.”
