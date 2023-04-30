Regretable Actions

TEXT: Luke 15:17-19; Judges 16:4-21 Luke 15:17-19. “And when he came to himself, he said, How many hired servants of my father’s have bread enough and to spare, and I perish with hunger!”. “I will arise and go to my father, and will say unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and before thee”.

“And am no more worthy to be called thy soon: make me as one of thy hired servants”. Judges 16:4. “And it came to pass afterward, that he loved a woman in the valley of Sorek, whose name was Delilah”. Judges 16:20. “And she said, The Philistines be Upon thee, Samson.

And he awoke out his sleep, and said, I will go out as at other times before, and shake myself. And he wist not that the Lord was departed from him”. Do you know? Have you ever pondered or ruminated over it?

Are you aware that the regrettable action is most enjoyable of the moment? Beware of anything that gives you a momentary happiness or relief but has adverse effect on your future.

A regrettable action is a step taking to give you a temporary enjoyment, relief or happiness with adverse effect. It is whatever we do that has consequences sooner or later.

The Prodigal Son came back to himself and said He could go back to his Father. He took a regrettable decision. When he asked his father to give him his own inheritance while his father was still alive.

He collected his own inheritance from his father and finished it within a very short period of time. Then, famine came and he had nothing again.

He regretted collecting his inheritance. Look at what you are doing presently, hope you are not using today to destroy your tomorrow. Samson took a regrettable action by embracing Delilah in his life and he lost his power, authority, his eyes, his Ministry and his life.

Remain Blessed in Jesus Name. Judas Iscariot embarked on a regretable action and lost his life as well as Ministry. Judas Iscariot was a greedy man. He was very disloyal to his Master Jesus.

He lived a hypocritical life with his Master Jesus. In the long run, he lost everything including his life, ministry and his position among the disciples of Jesus Christ. Gehazi embraced a regretable action.

He was disobedient to his master (Elisha). He was a disloyal person. Also, he was a greedy person. All these regretable actions brought leprosy upon him and his ministry was terminated or truncated. Haman got himself in a regretable action. He planned to kill the Jews as well as Mordecai without a reasonable point but he lost his life in the course of that evil plan.Run away from such evil action so as not to regret tomorrow. Remain blessed

PRAYER POINTS: 1. I refuse to take a wrong step in Jesus Name. 2. I shall not regret in my life in Jesus Name. 3. I cast every spirit of confusion out my life in Jesus name. 4. It is well with me in Jesus Name.