News Top Stories

Regular Aspirin intake can reduce death from colon cancer

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said regular aspirin use before the diagnosis of colorectal cancer (CRC) also known as colon cancer, is associated with reduced CRC-specific mortality.

The results of their new study is published online February 2 in the ‘Journal of the National Cancer Institute’. Colorectal cancer, also known as bowel cancer, colon cancer, or rectal cancer, is any cancer that affects the colon and the rectum. Early cases can begin as non-cancerous polyps. These often have no symptoms but can be detected by screening. For this reason, doctors recommend screenings for those at high risk or over the age of 50. Colon cancer is the second most common form of cancer in women, after breast cancer, and the third most common in men, after lung and prostate cancer.

In the study, the researchers found that longterm regular aspirin use before diagnosis was associated with lower CRCspecific mortality. The study showed that there was no significant association seen for postdiagnosis regular aspirin use with the risk for CRCspecific mortality overall. However, compared with participants who did not use aspirin both before and after diagnosis, the risk for CRC-specific mortality was lower for those who began regular aspirin use only after their diagnosis.

Jane C. Figueiredo, Ph.D., from the Cedars- Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and colleagues examined the association for aspirin and nonaspirin nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) with CRC-specific survival in a prospective analysis of women and men from the Cancer Prevention Study-II Nutrition Cohort who were cancer-free at baseline (1992/1993) and diagnosed with CRC through followup (2015). Lower odds of diagnosis with distant metastases were seen with long-term aspirin use before diagnosis.

“While more evidence is needed, preferably from randomised, controlled trials, findings from this study are an important resource to inform clinicians and CRC survivors about the potential benefits and harms of aspirin and nonaspirin NSAIDs use,” a coauthor said in a statement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG focused on lifting 100m people out of poverty in 10 years, says Agba

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, said in Abuja that the medium-term national development plans (MTNDPs 2021-2025 and 2026-2030) were about lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years. Agba told the Civil Society Think Tank Group on Development of the African Centre for Leadership, […]
News

Buhari reappoints INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, for another term

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Professor Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for another five-year term. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday. Adesina disclosed that President Buhari had nominated Professor Yakubu for an appointment as INEC […]
News

US nears final COVID vaccine review as daily national deaths top 3,250  

Posted on Author Reporter

The United States on Wednesday crossed an ominous new threshold of more than 3,250 lives lost to COVID-19 in a single day while public health officials stepped up preparations for a vaccine campaign of historic scope ahead of final regulatory review. Steady movement toward a vaccine rollout on the eve of a critical review by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica