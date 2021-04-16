Regular exercise could reduce severe COVID-19 ailment

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said more exercise means less risk of developing severe COVID-19. According to the results of a new study published in the ‘British Journal of Sports Medicine,’ people who tended to be sedentary were far more likely to be hospitalised, and to die from COVID-19 than hose who exercised regularly.

The researchers and physicians at Kaiser Permanente Southern California at the University of California, San Diego, and other institutions decided to compare information about how often people exercised with whether they wound up hospitalised this pastyear becauseof COVID-19.

The study, which involved almost 50,000 Californians who developed COVID-19,found that those who had been the most active before falling ill were the least likely to be hospitalised or die as a result of their illness. The data were gathered before COVID-19 vaccines became available and do not suggest that exercise can substitute in any way for immunisation. But they do intimate that regular exercise – whether it’s going for a swim, walk, run or bike ride – can substantially lowerourchancesof becoming seriously ill if we do become infected, the ‘New York Times’ reported.

Theresearchersdrewanonymous records for 48,440 adult men and women who used the Kaiserhealthcaresystem, had their exercise habits checked at least three times in recent years and, in 2020, had been diagnosed with COVID-19. They grouped the men and women by workout routines, with the least active group exercising for 10 minutes or less most weeks; the most active for at least 150 minutes a week; and the somewhat-active group occupyingtheterritory inbetween. Then the researchers crosschecked numbers, with arresting results.

People in the least-active group, who almost never exercised, wound up hospitalised because of COVID-19 attwicetherateof peopleinthe most-active group, and were subsequently about two-anda- half times more likely to die. “Even compared to people in the somewhat-active group, they were hospitalised about 20 per cent more often and were about 30 per cent more likely to die.”

