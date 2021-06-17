News

Regular payment of salaries: Oyetola’s aide hits back at PDP

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

…says they are hypocrites

The Osun chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been described as a bunch of hypocrites for chiding the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola-led Administration for flaunting regular payment of salaries as part of its achievements.

Reacting to PDP’s outburst on Thursday, Ismail Omipidan, who is the governor’s spokesman, noted that if the non-payment of salaries could be made a major campaign issue by the opposition PDP against Oyetola and APC in the build-up to the 2018 governorship election, then the governor was right to flaunt the consistent payment of full salaries and pensions and gratuities since he assumed office, especially considering the present economic challenges in the world.

He further argued that the PDP’s position is a clear indication that it is already finding it difficult to fault Oyetola’s administration on good governance ahead of next year’s governorship election in Osun.

Omipidan who observed that his Principal had been able to address the catalogue of challenges the opposition parties had assembled and which they deployed effectively to sway the voters ahead of 2018 governorship, said the PDP should heed the wise counsel of its numerous elders, including Dr. Olu Alabi, and not bother to compete in the next election.

“Gooogle and search Osun Governorship 2018, you would see PDP promising regular payment of salaries. Just because my Principal has made it a no-issue today, suddenly they said we should stop flaunting it. We will not. We will flaunt it and other good works we have done and the ones we are still doing.

“Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has changed the Osun narrative. From infrastructure to health, mining to agriculture, culture to tourism and even commerce, among several others, we have lots of positive stories to tell.

“We pay full salaries, no more single uniform and schools are back to their old names as demanded by majority of Osun people and critical stakeholders in the sector.

“Truth is, most of the issues that were used to campaign against the APC in Osun in 2018 have been taken care of today by our working governor. This is why, apart from lies and propaganda, the opposition are finding it difficult to take on the governor constructively.

“In Osun East Senatorial District of the State, for instance, in the build-up to the 2018 polls, the burnt Atakumosa Market was a major campaign issue. Today we are fixing it. Phase 1 is completed, Phase 2 is ongoing. Now that my Principal has fixed it, I am optimistic that the people of the area will reciprocate this kind gesture when the time comes.

“So far, my Principal has proved that with the right man at the helm of affairs, who has the right attitude and who is knowledgeable about cre­ative financing, it is possible to run a state like Osun in a depressed economy without inflicting additional pains on the masses.

“My principal has control over his expenditures; he’s been able to block leakag­es; he is extremely prudent with the little resources at his disposal and he sets his priorities right. He does not spend frivolously.

“Therefore, PDP should just go and sit down because the ready-made army of workers and pensioners they usually deploy are very much aware and appreciative of Oyetola’s honest leadership and good governance style, “ Omipidan added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Court stops case against, Davido, Burna Boy, Falz, others

Posted on Author Reporter

  A High Court in the Federal Capital Territory has ordered a halt in proceedings and stay action in a criminal complaint against persons who supported the #EndSARS protests. Justice Bello Kawu, who gave the order, also restrained the Nigeria Police from arresting or taking any action against the #EndSARS activists. The complaint filed by […]
News

US leads as global coronavirus cases top 10m

Posted on Author Reporter

  More than 10 million cases of the new coronavirus have been officially declared around the world, Johns Hopkins and media sources reported Sunday, half of them in Europe and the United States. A tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University registered the grim milestone on Sunday after India and Russia added thousands of new cases, reports […]
News

JUST IN: JOHESU declares nationwide strike

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Joint Health Sector Unions, which is the umbrella body for health workers in Nigeria, has declared a nationwide strike. JOHESU, in a statement on Sunday, asked its members to withdraw services from midnight of Sunday, September 13, 2020. It said the strike was necessitated by the inability of the Federal Government to meet […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica