Regular petroleum products supply not guaranteed- S’East IPMAN

Some members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in the South-East say they will no longer guarantee the supply of products at the approved pump prices, New Telegraph checks has revealed. Speaking in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, Anambra State, yesterday, the marketers said they could not sustain the availability of the petroleum products, when they exhaust their current stock. A NAN correspondent, who monitored the supply of premium motor spirit, popularly called petrol, in Awka, reports that most outlets now sell the product for between N180 and N195 per litre. Also, Automotive Gas Oil sells for between N850 and N900 per litre. A marketer, Mr Emeka Nnoli, said they were sacrificing a lot to ensure the availability of theproduct at the government approved pump price.”

