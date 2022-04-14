Regular screening key to wellness, could avert sudden deaths – Epidemiologist

Dr. Japheth Olugbogi is an epidemiologist and public health physician who is also the executive director of Japheth Olugbogi Foundation. In this interview with journalists, he discussed the importance of medical screening with a view to detecting the development of diseases early, following up on the treatment of such conditions as a strategy to achieve good health and prevent untimely death. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI was there

There have been numerous cases of sudden deaths in the country recently. Of what impact do you think medical screening will be in the lives of people?

There are so many people in the community who may not have enough money to buy drugs or money to go to hospitals to check themselves. There are also people who do not know that they should check themselves routinely for developing medical conditions. Some people do not have time to check themselves routinely as well.

In addition, many people live far away from the hospitals and so the essence of medical screening is to let them be aware of the status of their blood pressure, blood sugar, their hepatitis B status and their HIV status. What we do is to screen them for all these diseases and then at the end of the day, for those we can treat, we also offer those drugs.

We have hypertension drugs, blood sugar drugs, antimalarial drugs to treat respiratory tract infection and so many other ailments. The essence of these kinds of gestures is to make sure that people know their health conditions and also get treatment. Those whose blood pressure is very high, we treat them and refer them to the nearest hospitals or the health centers around them. This will afford them the opportunity of getting the adequate and required treatment that they deserve. The 2022 WHO non communicable diseases (NCDs) Progress Monitor shows that NCDs are on the rise.

Why is it important that people should know their health status. Peradventure they are not aware of it, what are the consequences?

Just last week, I had a colleague at work that slumped and died and at the end of the day, we found out that she was hypertensive. So many people walk around without knowing about their health status. A lot of people walk around with their blood pressure (BP) up to 200 mmHg over 100 mmHg. From our experience OF rendering this kind of services in the community, we have so many people that are coming down with diabetes or hypertension and they just know about the high BP the first time. The essence of routine medical screening is to afford people the opportunity to know about these things and then take the bull by the horn and get the required treatment as at when due. This will help reduce the scourge of NCDs in our society. It will help reduce mortality and morbidity that are due to NCDs in our society.

This issue of slumping and death has been associated with witches and wizards. What do you have to say to that? Do you know the ones that are medical and the ones that involve witches?

When we were young, a lot of people slump and die. A lot of people die in their sleep and the next thing we hear is that they have been called or that they have been attacked by arrows, among all sorts of things. We are not disputing that there may be witches or wizard activities due to diabolical means but then again, we have realised that so many people die from communicable and NCDs and complications that arise from these NCDs are preventable and treatable. A lot of people die in their sleep; a lot of people just slump and die because their BP is high. There is a video on WhatsApp of an elderly bale that slumped while preaching and died. If you investigate very well, he may have had high BP, stroke or partial stroke at some point in time.

These things happen; these things abound in these societies and people don’t know. When we do medical outreaches we use them to encourage all Nigerians, all foundations, all associations to either partner with people like us or even carry out their own free medical services so that people in underserved communities who live far away from hospitals or health centers can have the opportunity getting checked so that they can get treatment while their NCDs is still at the very early stage.

Also, there is a rise in cases of high blood pressure. Even politicians are at risk in this forthcoming election. What are the associated consequences of this rising BP and what are we likely to expect?

Truly, you will agree with me that the atmosphere now, whether election or not, is a bit different from what it used to be. A lot of people go to bed, not knowing what they will eat in the morning. A lot of people wake up in the morning not knowing what t h e y will feed their family with during the day.

These are stressors that put people under immense pressure; these are stressors coupled with our bad feeding habits. It is somebody who has money that will eat fruit and vegetables. A lot of people just eat things; a lot of people just drink different things. So many of our young people drink different types of herbs, alcoholic beverages and these affects people who have bad kidneys, high blood pressure and they may definitely have diabetes as well. All these are not unconnected to the rise in the incidences of NCDs in our environment. Also, Lagos is a society where you have a lot of stressors- traffic jams, robbery incidents and so many other things. They put a human being down with these stressors; he or she will probably crumble and may develop one or two of these NCDs.

Some people may be diagnosed with hypertension and given drugs, but they may go away and not take their drugs or take it wrongly. What are the implications of not taking the drugs diligently?

We have the details and data of those who have high blood pressure, and we try as much as possible to follow up on them. We counsel them as much as possible to take their drugs and also encourage them to visit the nearest hospital to continue checking their high BP and continue getting drugs for that. Asides from that, we also have the data of those whose blood pressures or sugar levels are very high. We try to follow up and find out if they are taking their drugs or not. Those who have high BP and develop strokes can also develop heart attacks. Some people sometimes just stand up, hold their chest and die. It is a sign of heart attack; it is not an arrow. It is not diabolical. It is a sign of a heart failing and a sign of a heart disease. These things happen and some people wake up and find out that they can’t lift either of their arms or legs or they can’t speak very well. This is stroke and a complication of high BP. Some people develop brain problems as a result of stroke; these are all complications of high BP and for those who have diabetes, their sugar level can be so high that they develop other medical conditions.

