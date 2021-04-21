Regulating online investment platform

A major recipe for enhancing investor confidence is to entrench sound corporate governance for companies operating in Nigeria, writes CHRIS UGWU

Weak corporate governance practice in both public and private companies have contributed, to a large extent, to the slow pace of development in the Nigerian capital market, like its counterparts in other African countries.

Corporate governance is one of the key elements in improving economic efficiency and growth as well as enhancing investor confidence. Hence, an effective corporate governance system within an individual company and across an economy as a whole helps to provide a degree of confidence that is necessary for the proper functioning of a market economy.

Sound corporate governance helps to lower the cost of capital and firms are encouraged to use resources more efficiently in order to strengthen growth. Meanwhile, the degree to which corporations observe basic principles of good corporate governance is an important factor for investment decision in Africa and other parts of the world.

However, in Nigeria, a country that prides herself as the giant of Africa, lapses in adherence to these principles have contributed majorly to crisis in the economy and Nigerian Stock Exchange in particular despite various measures being initiated by regulators.

Over the years, many quoted companies have been violating this important obligation, thereby keeping investors in the dark about their financial health, among others.

As much as good governance practices would promote the development of the capital market, weak corporate governance practices would also inhibit its development as it will erode confidence in the capital market with potential wider implications for the Nigerian financial markets and the general economy as seen in the 2008 ugly experience in the market.

Many ignorant investors have burnt their fingers by investing in some of the dormant companies, which do not furnish the market with true disclosures on their financials and other corporate governance issues.

Inaccurate reports submitted to regulators and investors by quoted companies had deprived the authorities the right information required to take timely and effective decisions on the market. Investors and other stakeholders were also misled by distorted information supplied by quoted companies.

Authorities have made a lot of efforts to promote good corporate governance practices and reposition the economy and Nigerian capital market for development, but the nation and other African coun Digitries still witness corporate failures due to weak corporate governance practice among companies.

Following serial infractions by market players, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Nigerian Stock Exchange have continued to wield the big stick by slamming fines on defaulting firms, giving notice to some companies on intention to delist or to completely delist them from its official list for violating post listing requirements.

The reaffirmed commitment by the regulator to do anything to compel operators in the market to obey the rules guiding it informed the decision to tighten the noose on market infractions and other miscellaneous capital market crimes.

This avowed determination recently saw punitive measure on about six firms that recently got suspended by the NSE for inability to disclose their financials as and when due. In order to foster good corporate governance, SEC, last week, cautioned investing public to be wary of proliferation of unregistered online platform. Proliferation of unregistered online platforms

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warned the investing public on the proliferation of unregistered online investment and trading platforms facilitating access to trading in securities listed in foreign markets. This was contained in a circular to capital market operators issued by the management of the Commission in Abuja, recently.

According to the circular, “the attention of SEC has been drawn to the existence of several providers of online investment and trading platforms, which purportedly facilitate direct access of the investing public in the Federal Republic of Nigeria to securities of foreign companies listed on securities exchanges registered in other jurisdictions.

“These platforms also claim to be operating in partnership with capital market operators registered with the Commission.” The Commission categorically stated further that by the provisions of Sections 67-70 of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA), 2007 and Rules 414 & 415 of the SEC Rules and Regulations, only foreign securities listed on any Exchange registered in Nigeria may be issued, sold or offered for sale or subscription to the Nigerian public.

Accordingly, SEC notified CMOs, who work in concert with the referenced online platforms, of counthe Commission’s position and advised them to desist henceforth. “The Commission enjoins the investing public to seek clarification as may be required via its established channels of communication on investment products advertised through conventional or online mediums,” the statement added

SEC to engage Fintech players on lawful operations

SEC stated that it would continue to engage players in the Fintech space and support them to operate lawfully in a bid to ensure the delivery of safe products and services without stifling innovation.

The Director-General, SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, said the recent circular was issued by the Commission in its desire to ensure that only fit and proper persons continue to operate in the capital market.

According to Yuguda: “It became imperative for the Commission to issue this notice for the protection of investors and to preserve the sanctity of the Nigerian capital market as only registered capital market operators are permitted to intermediate in the Nigerian capital market and only through approved channels. “We do not want any unregulated entity to participate in the market because if there are issues it becomes very difficult to resolve.

“The Commission recognises the impact of Fintechs on capital market activities, and wishes to assure the public that we remain accommodative of this development. We shall continue to engage players and support them to operate lawfully.

Our aim is to ensure the delivery of safe products and services without stifling innovation, I therefore encourage Fintech firms to approach the commission for due registration and desist from operating illegally. “In the same vein, registered CMOs are advised to refrain from providing any form of support to unregistered entities operating unlawfully within our market, as such action would not be condoned.

Furthermore, we urge CMOs to improve on their level of compliance, timeliness and correctness of disclosures and other filings made to the commission.”

The DG disclosed that the Commission was also mindful of developments in the crypto asset space, adding that following initial warnings to the public, SEC undertook a process to further understand this class of assets, including setting up Fintech and blockchain committees and releasing a “Statement on Digi tal Assets and their Classification and Treatment” in September, 2020.

“Subsequently CBN directed its regulated institutions to close bank accounts of crypto exchanges to protect the financial system from abuse. We are in discussions with CBN on how to better understand and regulate the market, given the need to take advantage of the emerging innovations while protecting investors and the financial system,” he stated.

On e-dividend, the SEC boss said that as the Commission works towards resolving any legacy issues with unclaimed dividends, all stakeholders are implored to comply with all directives of the Commission in this regard, as defaulters would be sanctioned appropriately.

He said: “There is no reason why there will be unclaimed dividends for new investors or newly-listed companies adding every investor should be promptly paid his/her dividends upon declaration and payment. “The Commission has observed that certain capital market operators frustrate the e-dividend mandate process. We have observed that the growth in the number of mandated accounts has been on the decline for some time.

The capital market community has directed its e-Dividend Committee to engage with the Committee of Heads of Banking Operations to encourage better cooperation from banks as we tackle the challenges of unclaimed dividends.” Yuguda said the Commission had exposed new rules on implementation of the e-dividend mandate and treatment of unclaimed dividends adding that SEC is monitoring compliance and will not hesitate to sanction erring operators. He said the past year was challenging for the Nigerian economy, largely due to the effects of the pandemic.

Despite a positive GDP growth of 1.87 per cent recorded in the first quarter, negative growths in the second and third quarters led to a recession, with the economy finally closing the year at a negative GDP growth rate of -1.92 per cent.

On the state of the capital market, the DG said in a pattern similar to many other markets across the globe, the Nigerian capital market suffered a major decline at the beginning of the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the announcement of a lockdown.

“However, the market recovered thereafter, ending the year 2020 with positive growth. So far this year, market performance has been mixed, but with a generally positive outlook, especially as economic activities resume fully and COVID-19 vaccination gains wider acceptance. “We have continued to support initiatives towards ameliorating the impact of the pandemic, especially through our Capital Market Support Committee on Covid-19.

The Commission is at the mid-point of the ten-year implementation journey of the Capital Market Master Plan (CMMP)and has commenced a review to update the assumptions and vision elements of the Plan to align with current realities,” Yuguda said

