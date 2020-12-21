Regulator disclaims firm’s activitiesvalued

Business

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has disclaimed activities and products of Famzhi Interbiz Limited.

According to SEC in a statement, “the attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission has been drawn to the illegal fund management operation conducted by the firm.

“The commission wishes to inform the public that FAMZHI INTERBIZ LIMITED is not registered to operate in the Nigerian capital market. The company had applied to the commission for registration to operate in the capital market but was unable to fulfil certain regulatory pre-conditions required for the grant of registration.”

The SEC stated that despite not being registered by the commission, the company had proceeded to unlawfully solicit funds from the investing public on product(s) neither registered nor approved by  the commission, with the promise of a guaranteed return on investment in clear violation of the Securities and Investment Act (ISA) 2007.

 

Consequently, the commission stated that it has referred the company to the appropriate law enforcement agency for criminal investigation and possible prosecution for violation of the provisions of the Investments and Securities Act 2007 and other relevant laws in Nigeria.

 

In view of the above, the SEC advised the general public to always confirm the registration status of any entity offering fund management or any other capital market services from the Commission’s website https://sec.gov.ng/cmos/ or by visiting any of the commission’s offices.

 

“Furthermore, any person who subscribes to any product of an unregistered entity or enters into any dealing with an entity, does so at his/her own risk,” SEC stated

