Regulator puts Nigerians out of Internet at 62%

A recent revelation by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has shown that 61.6 p er cent, totaling 134,759,810 out of the current 218,759,810 population still do not have access to internet. This means that the number, which spreads across the rural and some unserved areas in the cities, lacks access to social medial and all other internet activities. The Commission disclosed that internet subscribers in Nigeria had reached over 84 million as of 2022. This figure is projected to grow to 117 million internet users. Moreover, internet penetration amounted to over 38 per cent of the population in 2022 and is set to reach 48 per cent in 2027. The NCC stated that the country’s broadband penetration increased from 21.21 per cent in April 2017 to 40.66 per cent in April 2021.

The Commission’s data shows that in April 2021, 77,605,500 million Nigerians were connected to the Internet, up from 40,481,570 million in April 2017. The current broadband penetration as at June 2022 stands at 44.30 per cent with more than 84 million internet subscriptions in the country. The strides, according to the Commission, are outcomes of its regulatory management of Lathe industry as well as its focused implementation of policies and strategies of the Federal Government of Nigeria. “This drive is also mirrored in the important role that telecommunications plays in connecting businesses, governments and the society at large.

As a result of the economic and social disruptions caused by the recent Covid-19, more people across the globe have become increasingly reliant on telecommunications infrastructures for information, meeting social distancing restrictions and working from home. It has become clear that the connectivity of people being driven by the Commission is one of the key factors that facilitated Nigeria’s successful navigation of the disruptions caused by this historic pandemic.

“More so, one of the most dynamic developments related to the digital economy has been the rise of social network platforms which has set the stage for unprecedented platforms of social interactions, dialogue, exchange and collaboration.

These platforms have opened up multiple avenues for entrepreneurship, business connectivity and engineered several activities that support ease of doing business in Nigeria. Clearly access to the internet and the platforms have bridged the gap between entrepreneurs in other climes with young Nigerian business owners,” the NCC EVC, Prof. Umar Dambatta, had said. Meanwhile, industry analysts said 5G network may not drive the internet penetration due to high cost of 5G enabled devices. According to them, average Nigerians may not be able to afford the devices to access the network, while may would not subscribe to the network due to the high rate of data consumption. They noted that the prices of 5G smatphones, which can be used by subscribers cannot be afforded while the network is still limited to smaller areas. In Nigeria, the price of 5G smartphone is as high as N250,000. To make it affordable, many manufacturers and retailers in the country have introduced ‘easybuy’ platform where a customer buy a phone and pay later. With the scheme, a buyer will pay about 50 per cent depending on the phone brand and pay the remaining balance between three and six months.

