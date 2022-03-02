Rehabilitation of Eastern railway corridor’ll boost Abia economy – Don

A don, Maduike Ezeibe, has called for the rehabilitation of the Eastern Railway Corridor, stressing that it would go a long way in boosting trade and development, especially around the seven railway centres in Ukwa-Ngwa area of Abia State. Ezeibe, a Professor of Veterinary Medicine, also called for the dredging of the Blue River-Imo River confluence into the Atlantic Ocean and the establishment of a seaport at Obeaku as well as the actualisation of the proposed Dry Port at Ntigha in Isiala North Local Government Area. He made the call in his keynote address delivered at the maiden Ukwa Ngwa Socio-Political and Economic Round-Table, tagged, “Ike Nkwu 2022,” which was organised by the Supreme Council of Ukwa- Ngwa Youths in Aba. He enjoined political leaders of the zone to work for the rehabilitation of the corridor and the dry and seaport projects. Ezeibe explained that the railway centres in Ogwe, Umugo, Mgboko, Omoba, Umuezu, Mbawsi and Aba could serve as trade centres to transport goods and improve the economy of the people of the area

