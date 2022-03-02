News

Rehabilitation of Eastern railway corridor’ll boost Abia economy – Don

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

A don, Maduike Ezeibe, has called for the rehabilitation of the Eastern Railway Corridor, stressing that it would go a long way in boosting trade and development, especially around the seven railway centres in Ukwa-Ngwa area of Abia State. Ezeibe, a Professor of Veterinary Medicine, also called for the dredging of the Blue River-Imo River confluence into the Atlantic Ocean and the establishment of a seaport at Obeaku as well as the actualisation of the proposed Dry Port at Ntigha in Isiala North Local Government Area. He made the call in his keynote address delivered at the maiden Ukwa Ngwa Socio-Political and Economic Round-Table, tagged, “Ike Nkwu 2022,” which was organised by the Supreme Council of Ukwa- Ngwa Youths in Aba. He enjoined political leaders of the zone to work for the rehabilitation of the corridor and the dry and seaport projects. Ezeibe explained that the railway centres in Ogwe, Umugo, Mgboko, Omoba, Umuezu, Mbawsi and Aba could serve as trade centres to transport goods and improve the economy of the people of the area

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NEPZA, NBS to share data on import, export, others

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have agreed to share data on import and export points for analysis and decision making. Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, NEPZA’s Managing Director and his counterpart, Dr Yemi Kale, Statistician-General/ Chief Executive Officer of NBS, agreed to form this strategic partnership when NEPZA […]
News

Senate berates FG over embargo on employment, annual salary increases

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, came hard on the Federal Government following embargo placed on employment while incurring yearly increases on recurrent expenditure. This was even as Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), threatened to leave the country, if relevant authorities failed to put things in order by diffusing what he tagged as ‘the ticking time bomb’. […]
News

Buratai, other service chiefs will be missed for restoring peace in South-East – Igbo group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and other retired service chiefs will be sorely missed for restoring peace in the South-East, according to the South East Revival Group (SERG).  The group made this known in a touching tribute to the COAS and his counterparts who recently resigned from service. In a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica