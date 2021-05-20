Sports

Rehabilitation of Surulere National Stadium hits advanced stage

The Dream to have the National Teams return to action either at the Surulere National Stadium or the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja may soon become a reality as Construction work at the two stadiums have reached advanced stage. According to one of the Engineers on site, “We are in the final stage of construction, we are planting the grass to ensure that before the end of June/July, the stadium can be ready for international matches. There’s no better way to appreciate the Sports Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare, other than to complete the job on schedule. The Minister has been on our neck with proper monitoring with the mandate that we must get the stadium ready in due course “ The site Engineer further said “I want to salute Minister’s doggedness, enthusiasm and tenacity of purpose at ensuring that all hands are on deck. Anytime he puts a call across , we feel his passion to get the Stadium back to shape and his passion is very rare.”

Sports

Rohr volunteers to help Bordeaux avoid relegation

Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr has volunteered to help Bordeaux avoid relegation if called upon. The Girondins are currently enduring a difficult time, having failed to secure victory in their last four games, including suffering a 3-0 defeat against Monaco on Sunday. The disappointing results have seen Jean-Louis Gasset’s men drop to the 16th […]
Sports

Ballon d’Or will not be awarded in 2020

  The Ballon d’Or will not be awarded in 2020, the award organisers Group L’Equipe have confirmed. The decision comes after consultation with the group stakeholders, who decided that the conditions under which the award is usually handed out could not be met this year, reports Sky Sports. Near worldwide stoppages because of the coronavirus – […]
Sports

EPL: Mourinho at odds with Solskjær over egos, trophies

• United manager had claimed cups ‘hide fact you’re struggling’ • Mourinho doubts Sir Alex Ferguson agrees with former charge José Mourinho has dismissed Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s suggestion that trophies can act as an “ego thing” for managers and clubs, pointedly noting that he doubts Sir Alex Ferguson is in agreement with his former charge. […]

