Reincarnation, freedom from monarchical slavery, human sacrifice, deceitful love

‘Izelogha’, a play written by Okoedo Adodoh, a prolific writer, is a beautiful remind- er of the ancient traditional system of monarchical government during the era of the old Benin em- pire, and why many communities, societies and nations have been embracing democracy as the best system of government from time immemorial till date. The 111-page book highlights both the good and bad sides of mo- narchical government by using Benin city of the historical ancient Benin empire (Edo State, Nigeria) as its setting.

The heroic drama’s central character is Obamwonyi, a great warrior in lsi community, who commits suicide in order to reincarnate to take vengeance on the Oba (King) whose sword – bearers behead his (Obamwonyi) only child after a wrestling contest at the king’s palace.

Therefore, Obamwonyi reincarnates and become known as lzelogha, a powerful teenage warrior, to emancipate ls folks from perpetual tribute – payment to the king of the then Benin empire.

The name of the central character and the historical drama’s title makes the book an eponymous work of creative art. Through the twelve scenes that made up the linear plot full of sub – themes, the reader is reminded about the exploits of the ancient Benin empire during the precolonial British government and afterwards. It would be recalled that the former Benin empire spanned from Asaba (Delta State in Nigeria) to Akure (Ondo State in South – Western Nigeria), onward to Cotonou in the present day Republic of Benin (former Dahomey).

The drama gives vivid in- sights into precolonial African societal system of governance in terms of monarchical hegemony, tax and tribute payment to traditional authorities. One of the major motifs in the storyline is the use of divination by tra- ditional priests whom the folks always consult for guidance about complex issues of life and how to overcome them. This comes to the fore in the scenes depicting how lzelogha is given birth and how he cries endlessly. An- other noteworthy scenario is when the daughter of the Oba of Benin fails to deliver Izelogha’s head to her father after implanting her as a deceitful wife on Izelogha upon his victory over the king’s warriors.

Evbu, the Oba’s daughter delay to fulfil her father’s plot against her husband, makes her father to invite a diviner to unravel the reason for her delay. From the foregoing, the author periscopes Africans monomaniacal beliefs in traditional deities, river gods/goddesses, reincarnation and ritualistic sacrifices, well showcased in a very interesting, informative and educative style.

Using flashback, aside, soliloquy, humour, suspense and other dramatic stylistics, the author delivers a very engaging storyline that keeps the reader turning from one page to another at a fast pace, from the beginning to the end of the book. The dialogue is written in blank verses infused with rich African proverbs, idioms and wise sayings. It is a piece that any lover of History, Sociology, Literature – in – English, Anthropology and culture will find useful as a reference material. Nonetheless, scholars that are interested in mysticism and spiritual conjuration may also find some scenes engaging as they showcase issues bordering on magical spells and invisible voices that reminds the reader about William Shakespeare’s drama titled “Tempest,” wherein a reference is made about “Somebody Nobody” by some drunken characters.

The diction is simple with clear presentation and description of stage effects and furniture, for assimilation and practical production in a theatre. However, some colloquial expressions were noticed in the text.

One of them include words such as “talk less of ”, which can be replaced with “let alone”, as observed in one of the dialogues. The translation of many vernacular words into English language is highly commendable as it helps the reader comprehend the text well.

The author, Adodoh studied Theatre Arts at the University of Benin, Edo State, Nigeria. He also studied Journal- ism at the London School of Journal- ism, U.K. He is also a poet whose poems were published in the American Poetry Anthology edited by John Frost. Hence, he is an established playwright, poet, journalist and member of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Lagos State branch, Nigeria, where he is at present.

