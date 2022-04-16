News

Reinforce your trust, hope for greater Nigeria , Akeredolu urges Nigerians

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged Christians in the state and the country to reflect on the essence for the season by showing love, forgiveness and compassion to one another. Akeredolu, who described the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as a symbol of sacrifice and renewed hope for the believers, admonished the people to reinforce their trust and hope for greater Nigeria.

The Governor in his Easter message to the people of the state, which was issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said that despite the various challenges facing the country, the hope and trust of the people are the seeds needed to surmount these obstacles and birth a greater Nigeria. “The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ represents Christ’s victory over death.

It also brings to fore, the lessons of love, sacrifice and a renewed hope for mankind. We must imbibe the teachings this season represents. “As a people desirous of positive change, we must strive not to lose hope, rather, we must invest our trust in God and work hard to emplace good governance in all levels of government. “As we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, let us show love to our neighbors and remember the less privileged. Just as Jesus sacrificed his life for our salvation, we must reflect the values of peace and sacrifice as we celebrate with one another.”

 

Our Reporters

