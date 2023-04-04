News

Reinstated Plateau Speaker, Abok Resumes Office

Rt. Hon. Ayuba Nuhu Abok, the impeached Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly who was reinstated on Monday has resumed office to continue with his responsibilities for the state.

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that Hon. Abok was reinstated following a judgment delivered by Plateau High Court Presided over by Justice Nafisa Musa.

Hon. Abok resumed office as early as 9 O’clock today (Tuesday) in what is generally regarded as a move to take over his mandate.

He was accompanied by his loyal colleagues including Hon. Dalyop Fom Jos South, Langtang North North Hon. Pirfa Tyem, Hon. Timothy Dantong, Hon. Bala Fwenji, Bokkos, and Nanbol Listic among others.

The reinstated Speaker who spoke with newsmen on Tuesday morning in his office assured the security agencies that they are going to be peaceful in their responsibilities without any fight.

He appreciated the Security, the Judiciary, and the entire Plateau Citizens for their prayers and for demonstrating faith to ensure the right thing is done for his illegal impeachment to be restored.

“We are mature people, we are not going to fight I want to appreciate my brother Hon. Yakubu Sanda and all my colleagues we will continue with our normal duties of the House.

However, there was heavy police presence around the Plateau State House of Assembly to maintain Peace and to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

