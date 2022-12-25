Reinstatement Of Hon. Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia: Pristine Justice finally served (Part 1)

Introduction

News that the National Judicial Council (NJC) – the nation’s judicial regulatory agency – has reversed its earlier suspension ( on corruption charges), of Hon. Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia and re-instated her as a judge of the Federal High Court, has elicited mostly positive – even if muted – responses from a large section of the society. That is particularly stakeholders in the justice – delivery sector. So far, the apparent lone voice of dissent appears to be that of a Civil Society Organization (CSO) – the Access to Justice (or A2J for short). Let me clearly state here that A2J is one of the few credible CSOs still available in the country. Many others having become nothing but mere merchantilistic money-guzzling and international donor- recipients, who merely look the other way even as the nation is being brazenly and rapaciously stripped bare by her minders, of what remains of her respect, dignity and claims to nationhood. Like the Egyptian Nero, the 5th Roman Emperor – (AD 54 – AD 68), a man who was notorious for his treachery and debauchery, they “fiddled while Rome burned”. This is why I was surprised to read a press release, titled (rather most unkindly): “A brutal agonizing stab on the soul and body of Nigeria’s Judiciary”, made by A2J. The respected organization, in the said statement, frowned at NJC’s action in reinstating Justice Ajumogobia, a refreshingly welcome act, which it described as “unfortunate”; given what it called, “serious and damning accusations against Justice Ajumogobia”. In its opinion, NJC’s decision “will cast a long and dark shadow over the Judiciary for a long time to come and amplify questions whether the Nigerian Judiciary can continue to legitimately exercise judicial power”. The CSO, therefore, called on the NJC to immediately reverse its decision to reinstate Justice Ajumogobia. No. It is the other way round. The NJC should be commended and accorded plaudits and encomiums for this uncommon act of observance of due process and the rule of law. Background facts To enable us have a full grasp and understanding of the depth and breadth of the circumstances surrounding the NJC’s overdue decision, it is necessary to put forward and review Justice Ajumogobia’s painful and agonizing travails over the years. Her Lordship was first dragged before Hon. Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the High Court of Lagos State on 28th November, 2016, ( over six years ago),alongside a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Godwin Obla. They were arraigned on 30 counts, in which the latter was accused of offering Justice Ajumogobia the sum of N5 million as gratification allegedly to influence her decision in a Suit marked FHC/L/C/482c/2010. Furthermore, Justice Ajumogibia was accused of receiving the sum of $793,800 in several tranches from different sources between 2012 and 2015 “so as to have a significant increase in your assets that you cannot reasonably explain the increase in relation to your lawful income.” That trial went nowhere and Justice Ajumogobia was reprieved after she was discharged. Not satisfied, however, the EFCC re-arraigned her before Hon. Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court, who in a ruling delivered on the 19th day of November, 2021, brought her ordeal to an end, as the court accepted her counsel’s application and quashed all the 18 counts against her, which had alleged unlawful enrichment, bribery and money laundering. In the words of the court: “An order is hereby granted striking out or quashing the charge against the applicant in its entirety for being incompetent and this court lacks the jurisdiction to try same.” If the public thought that the ruling had far-reaching implications for the Judiciary in terms of obedience to court orders, more hair-splitting was to arise as to how the learned trial Judge arrived at his judgement. The answer lies in a subsequent judgement delivered by the Court of Appeal on the 11th of December, 2017, in the case of FRN vs Hon. Justice Nganjiwa. The court in that case held that a serving Judge cannot be prosecuted by the EFCC or any prosecutorial agency unless the Judge had first been probed by the NJC, found guilty and dismissed. Justice Obaseki- Adejumo, JCA, who delivered the lead judgement which was unanimously endorsed by other members of the panel, declared that, “the NJC is the sole body empowered by the Constitution to determine allegations of misconduct against judicial officers even on criminal allegations of bribery and corruption made against them”. Continuing, the intermediate court held that “NJC is created by the Constitution to solely regulate affairs of the appointed judicial officer without interference from any authority, and that it is only when the NJC has given a verdict and handed over such judicial officer (removing his toga of judicial powers) to the prosecuting authority that he may then be investigated and prosecuted by the appropriate security agencies”. This judgement was subsequently affirmed by the Supreme Court earlier this year on 27th May, 2022. It was against this background that Hon. Justice Allagoa, upon being presented with the true and correct position of the law, discharged and acquitted Justice Ajumogobia, on the 21st day of November, 2021, as aforesaid. Pray, where is Ajumogobia’s fault in any of these? Is she to blame for seeking justice through the constitutionally – guaranteed medium, having her day in court and prevailing in hotly contested cases that dragged her name in the mud for over six years? Must she be persecuted for being successful and coming out triumphant against all odds – the serial attempts to truncate her illustrious judicial career, prematurely? Must NJC be unfairly lampooned for obeying court orders and refusing to appeal same after discovering its earlier error in hastily terminating her appointment? Is the NJC a court of law with supervisory jurisdiction over courts of law? The answers to these posers are too obvious to admit of any sophistry or Baba Sala’s Kerikeri histrionics. This conveniently takes us to the next question, which is: Is Access To Justice right in its opinion? This question is legitimate because, even though opinion is free, it must, however, be expressed responsibly, with due regard to the facts of each case and the rights of other persons; and – in the peculiar circumstances of this case – the observance of the rule of law, equity, fairness, justice and respect for citizens’ fundamental rights. Yes, A2J has a right to its opinion on the re-instatement of Justice Ajumogobia; but is that opinion correct? Is Ajumogobia’s case of reinstatement to her duties unique, uncharted, or unusual? Is there anything to suggest that NJC’s decision was motivated by any untoward considerations? Was it actuated by inappropriate motives such as a desire “to protect one of its own”, seemingly at all cost? Was the decision, all things considered, in the public interest? Is it fair for Access to Justice to have jumped to the conclusion that it was not? Was Justice Ajumogobia’s case special? Is it unprecedented? Why should she – as the Organization suggests – remain suspended and traumatised indefinitely for over a year (since November, 19, 2021), even after the Federal High Court had quashed the charges for which she was indicted in the first place? Now this Ajumogobia not an isolated case These questions are pertinent because not only was Justice Ajumogobia in ‘judicial limbo’ for well over six years (since November, 28, 2016, when she was first arraigned), hers was certainly not an isolated case. A host of judicial officers who were similarly indicted and charged to court for alleged corrupt practices and unjust enrichment by the EFCC and the Code of Conduct Bureau/Attorney-Gen- eral of the Federation, have since been reprieved, with some of them fully restored or reinstated to their various posts and positions. Some of these Jurists include, but not limited to, late Hon Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, JSC and Hon. Justice Adeniyi Ademola; Hon. Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa and Hon. Justice Agbadu Fishim. The last three were either of the Federal High Court, or the National Industrial Court. All the charges against them were dismissed and quashed for incompetence; and all of them were reinstated as judicial officers by the NJC. The only exceptions were Hon Justices Agbadun Fishin and Gladys Ololtu, whose secured victories from courts of competent jurisdictions were surprisingly appealed by the NJC, an agency that ought ordinarily to bow to superior decisions of courts of law that delivered judgements in their cases after full-blown trial and hearings which were witnessed by members of the public. Justice Ngwuta later resumed his duties fully at the Supreme Court; and I had the opportunity to appear before him in some cases. Not few Nigerians believe that his subsequent death not long after his reinstatement was occasioned by the mental trauma and psychological depression that attended his state – sponsored ordeal. Hon Justice Ademola honourably retired from service after his reinstatement. Continuing in service to an ungrateful and lynching country was no longer necessary. Do you blame him? So, why and how is Justice Ajumogobia’s case different? Many other Judges others were merely investigated and not even charged to court at all. Why? That is the question which Access to Justice should seek answers to. For example, the case of Hon. Justice Nnamdi Dimgba is significant here. The house of the cerebral and intellectually – grounded Jurist was crudely attacked, broken into and ransacked by hooded SSS operatives. Nothing incriminating was ever found against him. But, did the government deem it decent and noble to apologise to him? No. Does the government ever realize what harm and mental torture are thereby etched forever in the psyche of such innocent citizens, whose houses were brutally invaded, Viet armies, and their families and himself subjected to intimidation, coercion, fear and humiliation? (To be continued).

