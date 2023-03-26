Reintegrate Igbos To Cement Nigeria’s Unity, Oluwo Admonishes Tinubu

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has called on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider the reintegration of Igbos to cement the unity of Nigeria.

Oluwo described Nigerians as spirits in a single body. He noted the wound of civil war is still fresh in the minds of some Igbos, imploring the President-elect to propose a committee or conference to address their pain.

He disclosed that the attitude and utterances of Igbos towards the just concluded general elections have further unravelled the pain of Igbos, calling for the attention of Tinubu to heal their wound.

Oluwo said Nigerians are one. “The spirit of brotherhood should be seen and experienced. Nigerians are different kegs of water. The colour of the kegs is our language while the content remains the same. We should respect the content irrespective of the colour”

“The attitude and utterances of some Igbos have pointed to the fact that the wound and damages incurred by the Nigerian Civil War of July 1967 to 15th January 1970 were still fresh. The Igbos counted the highest loss of human lives and properties. They are our brothers. The injury inflicted by the war is inimical to the unity of Nigeria”

“I know the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to be a smart leader. He should prioritize the unity of Nigeria through the reintegration of Igbos to further cement the unity of Nigeria. The president-elect needs to reach out to them. We are all one spirit in a body”

“The president-elect should work on a united nation. We are better off and could grow faster in unison. Our difference in culture and language is strength under a competent leader”

“Calling a national dialogue will foster unity and heal the wound inflicted by the harm. We should learn from the past, forgives ourselves and forget. But for dreamed unity to be achieved, the constituted authority to be led by the President-elect must lead the conference and render succour to the lead victims

“As a father to the nation, I patronize everyone. I’m the first traditional ruler in Nigeria to buy made in Nigeria Innoson vehicle. Let’s engage the leaders of Igbos most especially their traditional heads.

“The dialogue can be extended to the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu. It’s always better for all of us to jaw-jaw and not war war. I’m hopeful Ohaneze Ndigbo leaders will listen.

“A civil means should be applied to address the hatred in the minds of some Igbos. I am the Oluwo of Iwoland but I am also an Igwe, Obi, Eze in Yorubaland to all Igbos. Igbos are our brothers and sisters.”

“I will always be there to advise this government. And will always be willing and happy to serve in any committee tailored towards cementing the unity of Nigeria

“I pray for a successful tenure of office for the President-elect “

