Reinvest profits on job creation, Buhari tells private sector

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to organised private sector to reinvest the profits accruing from job creation and retention. Buhari, who made the appeal in a goodwill message to the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) at the maiden Nigeria Employers’ Summit in Abuja with the theme: ‘The Private Sector – An Engine for National Development, said the private sector could become the engine of growth by creating jobs, paying requisite taxes, as well as financing works and services.

Represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, the President urged the private sector to give justifiable consideration to decent work agenda and maintain social protection floor by adopting redundancy as the last option in personnel management, bearing in mind the policy of the Federal Government on retrenchment.

According to Buhari, in attaining the goal of development, the private sector in tune with the theme of the summit could become the engine of growth in Nigeria in many ways.

He said: “While the government works with the trade unions to ensure the sustainability of the enterprise by building and protecting a sound National Indus-trial Relations System, on the other hand, businesses are also protected and enabled to succeed.

“They are consequently expected to drive growth, create jobs and pay the requisite taxes that would boost investments, finance works and services to improve the social welfare of the people in the field of education, provision of basic facilities, portable water, transportation, care of the aged and other forms of horizontal and vertical social protection/ social security that includes the empowerment of the less privilegedandthevulnerable in society.

“In this regard, I am glad that the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC), of which NECA is a member, has commenced the consideration of International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention No. 102 on Social Security (Minimum Standards), encompassing nine thematic areas or branches for ratification by Nigeria, though being considered in stages due to the enormity of coverage provided by the Convention.

When this feat is accomplished, the role of the private sector in national development would be highlighted.” Country Director of the ILO Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Vanessa Phala, said: “The summit would contribute to further advancing the decent work Agenda with concrete steps towards an improved business environment for the Nigerian private sector.”

President, NECA, and ChairmanOrganisedPrivate Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) Taiwo Adeniyi said though the sector has an important role in the realisation of the national development plan, they were inhibited by challenges such as policy inconsistency, overbearing regulatory frameworks, the multiplicity of taxes, inadequate infrastructure and insecurity.

Adeniyi said it was gratifying to note that businesses had exhibited resilience and doggedness in keeping the wheelof theeconomy rolling

