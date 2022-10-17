News

Reinvigorate efforts in delivery of your programmes, projects – Buhari charges ministers, others 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and all Heads of Agencies to reinvigorate their efforts in ramping-up delivery of flagship programmes and projects contained in their Ministerial Mandates.

The President gave this charge Monday at a Retreat organised to evaluate the level of progress made in the implementation of the Nine Priority Agenda of his administration at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa.

The President, who highlighted remarkable progress made in the areas of agriculture, economy, infrastructure, security, health, anti-corruption among others,
acknowledged the efforts of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and his team in sustaining the Annual Performance Review Retreats, adding that this has enabled the cabinet to maintain focus on the nine-point Agenda and more importantly, providing solid evidence that supports the achievements.

”I am also proud to see that our Administration is staying true to our commitment to the Open Government Partnership initiative which I signed up in 2017. In this regard, the Presidential Delivery Tracker was launched on 30th August 2022, which is a clear testament to this Administration’s commitment to participatory governance.

”As part of efforts to strengthen performance management culture, the Central Delivery Coordination Unit is being institutionalised.

”As an initiative of this Administration, I am delighted to bequeath this legacy to my successor as part of the mechanisms that will assist the next Administration in delivering on its promises to the Nigerian people,” he said.

The President told participants and guests at the Retreat, including the Keynote Speaker and immediate past President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, that over 3,800 kilometres of roads have been constructed across the country, while 38 new aircraft were acquired for the Nigerian Air Force to boost the fight against insurgency.

 

Reporter

