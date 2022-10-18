Reinvigorate efforts in delivery of your programmes, projects –Buhari tells ministers, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed ministers, permanent secretaries and heads of agenciestoreinvigoratetheir effortstowardsdeliveringthe flagship programmes and projects contained in their mandates.

The President gave the directive at a retreat organised to evaluate the level of progress made in the implementation of the Nine Priority Agenda of his administration at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

He highlighted the progressmadebyhisgovernment in agriculture, economy, infrastructure, security, health and anti-corruption, among others, givinghisadministration top marks. He praised the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha and his team’s efforts in sustaining the Annual PerformanceReviewRetreat.

According to him, this has enabled the cabinet to maintain focus on the ninepoint agenda and more importantly, provide solid evidence that supports the achievements. He said: ”As part of efforts to strengthen performance management culture, the Central Delivery Coordination Unit is being institutionalised.”

The President told participants and guests at the retreat, including the immediate past Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, that over 3,800km of roads have been constructed across the country, while38newaircraftwere acquired for the Nigerian Air Force to boost the fight against insurgency.

He added that 38.7 million Nigerians have been fully vaccinated against COVID- 19, representing 35 per centof thetotaleligiblepopulation target for vaccination. Buhari said the establishment of a National Carrier for Nigeria is at 91 per cent completion, and is expected to commence flight operations before the end of this year.

Ontheeconomy, thePresidentrestated thatthecountry hadwitnessedsevenconsecutive quarters of growth, after negative growth rates were recorded in the 2nd and 3rd Quarters of 2020. He said: “The GDP grew by 3.54% (year-on-year) in real terms in the 2nd Quarter of 2022. This growth rate represents a sustained positive economic performance, especially for the Non-Oil GDP which fell by 4.77 per cent in Q2 2022 against Oil GDP which grew by -11.77 per cent.

“Most sectors of the economy recorded positive growth which reflects the effective implementation of the economic sustainability measures introduced by this administration.”

The President declared that the power sector has remained a critical priority for the administration, adding that the implementation of a ‘Willing Buyer-Willing Seller’ policy introduced by the Federal Government has opened up opportunities for increaseddeliveryof electricitytounderservedhomesand industries.

On the oil and gas sector, the President recalled that on 16th August 2021, he signed the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) into law, providing a legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the NigerianPetroleumIndustry, as well as the development of hostcommunitiesandrelated matters. Speaking about efforts towards strengthening national security, the President said his administration has substantially invested in arms, weapons and other critical military hardware as well as continuous training for the armed forces.

On the fight against corruption, the President promised that the administration would continue to review and prosecute high-profile corruption cases and ensure speedy completion.

TheBritishHighCommissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing; House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila; and Senate President Ahmed Lawan delivered goodwill messages at the retreat.

